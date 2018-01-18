Two charged in New Year’s day robbery and assault in Williams Lake

Williams Lake RCMP said they have charged two people in connection with a New Year’s day robbery and assault outside a local convenience store.

Two people have been charged in connection with a New Year’s Day robbery and assault outside a convenience store in Williams Lake that sent a victim to hospital with stab wounds.

Prolific offender Blake Johnny, 26, has been charged with aggravated assault and robbery, the Williams Lake RCMP said Thursday.

“Johnny has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to next appear in court by video on Jan. 24, 2018,” media relations officers Const. Andrew Waters noted in a press release.

Johnny was arrested and charged in July with one count of possession of a weapon and one count of possession of a prohibited weapon during the Stampede weekend.

Eliasha Norlander, 31, has been charged with robbery and was released on strict court conditions, Waters stated, noting her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 24, 2018.

The General Investigation Section identified the two suspects involved in the assault. Following their arrests, a search warrant was executed on a Williams Lake residence.

In a previous interview about the incident, Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, District Advisory NCO Media Relations North District said the crime occurred at about 8:23 p.m.

“A man had left the store and was getting in his vehicle when he was approached by two (suspects) one of which demanded the keys to the man’s vehicle. A struggle ensued between the victim and one of the suspects. During the altercation, the victim was injured with an edged weapon,” Saunderson said.

