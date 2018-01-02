New Year’s Day attack sends man to hospital in Williams Lake

Victim attacked outside convenience store after purchasing a jug of milk

A man was sent to hospital with serious injuries when he was jumped in a parking lot after buying a jug of milk in Williams Lake New Year’s Day.

The crime occurred Monday evening, at about 8:23 p.m., outside a local convenience store on North MacKenzie Avenue, said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, District Advisory NCO (Media Relations) North District.

“A man had left the store and was getting in his vehicle when he was approached by two (suspects) one of which demanded the keys to the man’s vehicle. A struggle ensued between the victim and one of the suspects. During the altercation, the victim was injured with an edged weapon,” Saunderson said.

“The victim ran back into the store followed by the suspect who took the victim’s vehicle keys from him. Both suspects went into the vehicle and rummaged inside, before fleeing the scene on foot.”

Saunderson said the victim was taken to hospital and treated for injuries that have been described as non-life threatening.

Staff at the store who witnessed the video footage of the assault said Tuesday there were customers in the store when the attack happened, and she couldn’t believe that the suspect would chase the victim back into the store to further attack him.

“It’s just amazing to me that they would come into the light and the store with people all around and not have a care in the world.”

She described the victim is a “very nice man” who is a single parent. She believed the victim had to have surgery as a result of his injuries.

The police continue to search for the individuals responsible. They have been described as Aboriginal males wearing dark clothing.

Police ask anyone with information on the identity of the individuals responsible to call the Williams Lake RCMP at 250 392-6211 or CrimeStoppers at 1 800 222-8477

