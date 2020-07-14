Two arrested after shots fired complaint Monday night at Tyee Lake

Saunderson said RCMP immediately responded and located the suspect vehicle leaving the area

Two people have been arrested following reports of shots fired in the Tyee Lake area north of Williams Lake.

RCMP North District Sgt. Madonna Saunderson said the incident took place on Monday, July 13 at 10:13 p.m. where Williams Lake RCMP responded to a shots fired report in the direction of a home in the 6100 block of Guide Road.

“The call to 9-1-1 reported hearing a disturbance before hearing the shot,” Saunderson said. “A black, Honda Ridgeline was seen leaving the property following the gun shot.”

Saunderson said RCMP immediately responded and located the suspect vehicle leaving the area.

“The occupants of the vehicle, an adult man and an adult woman, were arrested without incident,” she said.

READ MORE: Thank you RCMP for your dedication and sacrifice

“All people involved are known to each other and there are no reports of injuries.”

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron added he’s grateful the incident didn’t end tragically.

“Criminal matters need to be reported to the police to investigate,” Byron said.

“Never take matters into your own hands.”

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Update: Williams Lake RCMP say missing youth located
Next story
B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’ charged with sex assault of teenage boys

Just Posted

Police probe reports that fire alarm didn’t sound during fatal Prince George motel blaze

A suspect was also arrested, but later released pending further investigation

Two arrested after shots fired complaint Monday night at Tyee Lake

Saunderson said RCMP immediately responded and located the suspect vehicle leaving the area

Quesnel RCMP, Search and Rescue respond to paddlers capsized in Quesnel River

A kayaker and canoer ended up in the fast flowing water just after launching

$1.7 million in water improvements underway at B.C. First Nation west of Williams Lake

New chlorination system coming for Tl’etinqox

Integra Tire moving commercial shop to Glendale

Renovations of former grocery store underway

Sources say Canada, U.S. likely to extend mutual travel ban into late August

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hinted at the possibility after a phone call with U.S. President

Windows broken, racist graffiti left on Okanagan home

Family says nothing like this has happened since they moved to Summerland in 1980s

B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’ charged with sex assault of teenage boys

The man, 75, is accused of assaulting teenage boys he met through Coquitlam-area churches

B.C.’s potential deficit $12.5 billion as spending spikes, taxes drop

Finance Minister Carole James gives COVID-19 outlook

Canadians torn on scaling back COVID-19 benefits to save money: poll

Of those surveyed, 78 per cent said they were worried about the size of the deficit

‘Trauma equals addiction’: Why some seek solace in illicit drugs

Part 2: Many pushed into addiction by ‘toxic stress,’ says White Rock psychologist

Hotel rooms for B.C. homeless too hasty, NDP government told

Businesses forced out, but crime goes down, minister says

Wage subsidy will be extended until December amid post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Trudeau said the extension will ‘give greater certainty and support to businesses’

B.C. government prepares for COVID-19 economic recovery efforts

New measures after July consultation, Carole James says

Most Read