Two arrested after shots fired complaint Monday night at Tyee Lake

Two people have been arrested following reports of shots fired in the Tyee Lake area north of Williams Lake.

RCMP North District Sgt. Madonna Saunderson said the incident took place on Monday, July 13 at 10:13 p.m. where Williams Lake RCMP responded to a shots fired report in the direction of a home in the 6100 block of Guide Road.

“The call to 9-1-1 reported hearing a disturbance before hearing the shot,” Saunderson said. “A black, Honda Ridgeline was seen leaving the property following the gun shot.”

Saunderson said RCMP immediately responded and located the suspect vehicle leaving the area.

“The occupants of the vehicle, an adult man and an adult woman, were arrested without incident,” she said.

“All people involved are known to each other and there are no reports of injuries.”

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron added he’s grateful the incident didn’t end tragically.

“Criminal matters need to be reported to the police to investigate,” Byron said.

“Never take matters into your own hands.”

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

