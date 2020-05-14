POLICE WEEK: Thank you Williams Lake RCMP for your dedication and sacrifice

RCMP officers rallied to salute frontline healthcare workers in April as a show of appreciation for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Const. Graeme Pettersen, (from left) Const. Toby Klassen and Const. Alyssa Gallagher paid their respects to the victims of the Nova Scotia mass shooting in April, including Const. Heidi Stevenson, who was killed in the line of duty. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake RCMP Officer in Charge, Insp. Jeff Pelley, and Const. Madeline Hjelden pulled up for a coffee at Tim Hortons drive-thru RCMP-style last summer during the Williams Lake Stampede. (Photo submitted) Williams Lake RCMP Const. Patrick Grey and his daughter Aspen (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake and communities all across Canada are celebrating National Police Week. This is a historical week that has been in place for decades where communities and police connect further about the awareness of policing.

Williams Lake and its surrounding rural community members continuously reach in to show their appreciation for the dedication and sacrifices by our detachment made every day. Our detachment area is vast and provides service to multiple communities throughout the Cariboo Region in a strategic manner that is in line with our detachment priorities to enhance public safety.

Read More: Five arrested and in custody following early morning robbery at 150 Mile Husky Centre

The Williams Lake RCMP detachment consists of multiple units that provide this service such as Uniform General Duty, General Investigation Section, Crime Reduction Unit, Indigenous Police Services, Traffic Services, Forensic Identification Services, Police Dog Services and other Provincial Enforcement Units.

Read More: Williams Lake officers complete hero workout to honour fallen RCMP officer

There are 45 officers and more than 20 support staff employees who work within the Williams Lake detachment. The women and men of our detachment strive to provide the best service to all our communities and ensure the safety of our community is at the forefront.

Please join me in thanking all our law enforcement officers, the detachment support staff and all their families, who are all an integral part in making our communities safer. Thank you.

Inspector Jeff Pelley, Officer in Charge, Williams Lake RCMP

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPWilliams Lake