Campus closed for a day and a half due to heavy snowfall

TRU in Williams Lake is ready to open after closing for a day and a half due to snowfall

After closing due to icy roads and record breaking snowfall, Thompson Rivers University will reopen in Williams Lake, Friday.

The campus was closed at 3 p.m. Wednesday, and stayed shuttered throughout the day Thursday.

While designated personnel made it on site for safety reasons, everyone else got a day off to do some extra studying (or take a nap).

Classes will resume Friday as per the regular schedule.

