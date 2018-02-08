Ice and snow forces school bus service cancellation for SD 27, 28

Williams Lake RCMP are asking drivers to slow down and use caution as streets in the city are slick.

For the second day in a row, School Districts 27 and 28 have been forced to cancel bus service due to road conditions.

Students in the Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House areas will not have to go to school today, although public schools throughout the Cariboo remain open.

TRU – Williams Lake campus will remain closed Thursday as well because of the weather.

DriveBC issued several travel advisories stretching from south of 100 Mile House to north of Prince George and west to Kitimat Tuesday night.

Some of those advisories have been lifted in the Williams Lake area of Highway 97, however, travel is not recommended unless absolutely necessary from 30 km north of Quesnel to Salmon Valley past Prince George, and from 70 Mile House to 20 km north of Lac la Hache. DriveBC reports limited visibility with heavy snow as the reason for the travel advisories on Highway 97.

There is also a travel advisory for Highway 20, west of Williams Lake, from the city to 20 km west due to poor visibility and heavy snow.

Black ice and compact snow with slippery sections will also be a problem for drivers on both the Horsefly and Likely Roads, where it poured rain overnight.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron of the Williams Lake RCMP is advising motorists to use caution and slow down.

Environment Canada lifted its winter storm warning Thursday morning.

Thursday’s forecast in the Cariboo calls for periods of snow in the morning amounting to two to four centimetres, and gusting winds in the afternoon with a daytime high of -9C and lows of -18C overnight.

Mt. Timothy Ski Area east of Lac la Hache announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that it will not be opened as scheduled Thursday because of the heavy snowfall in the area as they try to make the road to the hill safe for travel.

Troll Ski Resort east of Quesnel, however, is opened Thursday for those looking for a Powder Day.