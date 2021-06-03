Tl’etinqox holds 4 ceremonies in memory of 215 children buried at Kamloops Residential School

Tl’etinqox community members gather for a ceremony in memory of the 215 children buried at the former site of the Kamloops Residential School. (Facebook photo) Community members offer prayers, songs and make offerings of tobacco ties and food into a ceremonial fire. (Facebook photo) Each day community members have made tobacco ties so there are 215 to offer in the ceremonial fire at each ceremony. (Facebook photo)

For the fourth day in a row the community of Tl’etinqox will be holding a ceremony in memory of the 215 children found buried at the site of the former Kamloops Residential School.

Starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 3, community members of all ages will gather for prayers and offerings and to remember many who are impacted by the findings.

Each evening people in attendance have made 215 tobacco ties, which are offered into a ceremonial fire that has continued to burn since Monday.

Fire keepers have kept the fire going as night watchmen and during the day staff members have looked after it.

People are invited to bring a teddy bear or shoes to Thursday.

Bagged stew and bannock will be part of the food offerings that will go into the fire as well.

Additionally, a ceremony was held at Tl’etinqox School with students on Thursday, June 3.

The students sang, and one of the health staff members Cecil Grinder, a residential school survivor, shared some knowledge with the students.

A moment of silence was held at 2:15 p.m.

