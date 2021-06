People in Williams Lake are placing children’s boots, shoes, toys and flowers underneath a tree with signs reading “Every Child Matters” and “215” in Herb Gardner Park below city hall.

The memorial is in response to the announcement last week about 215 children’s bodies being buried at the site of the former Kamloops Residential School.

CaribooFirst Nationsresidential schoolsWilliams Lake