Three sent to hospital following Monday’s collision in 150 Mile

A collision Monday night at 150 Mile saw a 60-year-old man sent to hospital with head and chest injuries, say RCMP.

RCMP were called to the scene to assist with a two vehicle collision at the Likely Road intersection with Highway 97.

A black Kia Rio turned left into the likely Road from Highway 97, cutting off a grey northbound Honda Pilot, say RCMP. The resulting collision sent the 60-year-old to hospital with what first responders thought were potentially life threatening injuries. The Cariboo Memorial Hospital later confirmed that the man’s injuries were not life threatening.

The two people in the Honda Pilot were also sent to the Cariboo Memorial Hospital for the treatment of minor injuries.

