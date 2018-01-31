Three sent to hospital following Monday’s collision in 150 Mile

None faced life threatening injuries

A collision Monday night at 150 Mile saw a 60-year-old man sent to hospital with head and chest injuries, say RCMP.

RCMP were called to the scene to assist with a two vehicle collision at the Likely Road intersection with Highway 97.

A black Kia Rio turned left into the likely Road from Highway 97, cutting off a grey northbound Honda Pilot, say RCMP. The resulting collision sent the 60-year-old to hospital with what first responders thought were potentially life threatening injuries. The Cariboo Memorial Hospital later confirmed that the man’s injuries were not life threatening.

The two people in the Honda Pilot were also sent to the Cariboo Memorial Hospital for the treatment of minor injuries.

Read more: Police at scene of motor vehicle incident at 150 Mile House

Previous story
PHOTO: Super Blood Moon over Williams Lake
Next story
Precious puppies to be named by you

Just Posted

Emergency vehicles en route to remote collision between logging truck and transport truck

BC Air Ambulance will also be attending

Three sent to hospital following Monday’s collision in 150 Mile

None faced life threatening injuries

Hit and run suspect remanded into custody

Douglas Evenson facing seven charges following Monday evening’s take down by police

Cannabis industry investors explore Williams Lake

Williams Lake mayor and council show potential investors properties in the city’s industrial area

Highway 97 reopens following vehicle recovery

Drive BC warns of slippery sections along highways

VIDEO: Time-lapse of super blue moon lunar eclipse

Shot by Fox & Bee Studio

Revelstoke Death Café puts mortality front and centre

Death midwife Theresa Hamilton helps participants with the big questions surrounding life

Precious puppies to be named by you

The RCMP is asking kids from around the country to help name the latest police dogs

A day to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health

Today Canadians are encouraged to Facebook, Tweet, hashtag, snap or just talk about mental health

B.C. senior care improving, but most far below staffing target

Seniors Advocate finds 15% met care hours standard last year, up from 9%

Video: Team B.C. Scotties curling fans enjoying the ride

Entourage of Nanaimo’s Van Osch fans at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

Body shops not to blame for ICBC’s financial issues: ARA

The Automotive Retailers Association is fighting back against accusations levelled against them

Veterans take pension appeal to Canada’s top court

White Rock-based Equitas Society says soldiers injured in Afghanistan ‘deserve better’

Retired players talk mental health with BCHL clubs

Nathan MacMaster and Steve Bull have fought successful battles with addiction.

Most Read