Emergency crews are responding to a motor vehicle incident on Highway 97 at 150 Mile House.

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue were called out at about 5 p.m. Monday to a collision at the junction of Highway 97 and Horsefly/Likely Road.

DriveBC is reporting the highway is reduced to single vehicle alternating traffic as police tend to the scene.