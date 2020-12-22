Thieves target rural mailboxes near Williams Lake

The Grinch broke into Canada Post mailboxes in a rural area near Williams Lake the evening of Monday, Dec. 21, stealing some mail.
A local resident told the Tribune he personally had a parcel stolen from the mailboxes on the corner of Flett Road and Dog Creek Road and filed a police report.
At this point the man said he doesn’t know who sent him the parcel, but he is hoping Canada Post will be able to track it for him.
Thieves targeted the same mailboxes and other ones in the vicinity earlier this year in February, forcing local residents to collect mail at the post office in Williams Lake for three months.
