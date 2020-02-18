Thieves hit rural mailboxes near Williams Lake

Chimney Lake area residents will be forced to pick up mail in town for the next few months

Mailboxes on Chimney Lake South were broken into sometime Sunday night. The ones on the main road were hit harder,with many boxes pried open. (Arlene Cunningham photo)

Mailboxes in the Chimney Lake area near Williams Lake were the latest target of thieves on the weekend.

Canada Post boxes at the main and south side of Chimney Lake as well as at the start of the Chimney Lake Road were all broken into and it has also been reported a vehicle was broken into and some gas appears to have been siphoned.

Amandah Cullum, vice-president of the Chimney Felker Lakes Landholders Association, said residents have been told new mailboxes will not be re-installed until the spring when the ground thaws.

“Our entire community has to pick up their mail in town for the next two or three months,” Cullum told the Tribune Tuesday.

Cullum has lived out at Chimney Lake the last 16 years and said up until now there has been the odd old boat or old motor go missing during the spring or summer months, but nothing too significant.

“Now just in the past two to three months we have had our community hall broke into, which I missed by only minutes, as well as a car stolen that was recovered out west,” Cullum said.

The Chimney Felker Lakes Landholders Association and responding fire hall is a small organization and it is a cost to repair and replace petty things like doors and locks, she added .

“The irony is that nothing of great value is ever taken…people of our community take great pride in looking out for each other.”

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 or www.bccrimestoppers.com to leave a tip.

Rural mailboxes have been vandalized in other areas in the past few years.

