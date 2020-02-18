Mailboxes on Chimney Lake South were broken into sometime Sunday night. The ones on the main road were hit harder,with many boxes pried open. (Arlene Cunningham photo)

Thieves hit rural mailboxes near Williams Lake

Chimney Lake area residents will be forced to pick up mail in town for the next few months

Mailboxes in the Chimney Lake area near Williams Lake were the latest target of thieves on the weekend.

Canada Post boxes at the main and south side of Chimney Lake as well as at the start of the Chimney Lake Road were all broken into and it has also been reported a vehicle was broken into and some gas appears to have been siphoned.

Amandah Cullum, vice-president of the Chimney Felker Lakes Landholders Association, said residents have been told new mailboxes will not be re-installed until the spring when the ground thaws.

“Our entire community has to pick up their mail in town for the next two or three months,” Cullum told the Tribune Tuesday.

Cullum has lived out at Chimney Lake the last 16 years and said up until now there has been the odd old boat or old motor go missing during the spring or summer months, but nothing too significant.

“Now just in the past two to three months we have had our community hall broke into, which I missed by only minutes, as well as a car stolen that was recovered out west,” Cullum said.

The Chimney Felker Lakes Landholders Association and responding fire hall is a small organization and it is a cost to repair and replace petty things like doors and locks, she added .

“The irony is that nothing of great value is ever taken…people of our community take great pride in looking out for each other.”

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 or www.bccrimestoppers.com to leave a tip.

Rural mailboxes have been vandalized in other areas in the past few years.

Read more: Williams Lake RCMP report more damage to Canada Post mailboxes overnight


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Forest industry supporters and convoy arrive at B.C. legislature in Victoria
Next story
Skull reconstruction gives new insight into unknown man found in B.C. cemetery

Just Posted

Thieves hit rural mailboxes near Williams Lake

Chimney Lake area residents will be forced to pick up mail in town for the next few months

Man charged with firearm offences after two-hour standoff with Williams Lake RCMP

Dylan Marcel Lulua arrested early Monday morning

OPINION: All eyes on B.C. to deal with protest crisis: MLA Barnett

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett airs frustrations over last week’s protests in Victoria, across they country

Ashcroft police vehicle rammed in 100 Mile House woman’s attempt to evade capture

The woman was already wanted by police

CRD Board Highlights: CCRHD contributes to Northern Health projects

The Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District adopted funding bylaws to support several… Continue reading

Protesters barricade Premier John Horgan’s home ahead of B.C. budget unveiling

Demonstrators from the Extinction Rebellion have blocked the Langford driveway

Budget 2020: B.C. adds tax to sweet drinks and sodas

All soda, vending machine drinks will be subject to higher PST

Budget 2020: B.C. unveils new grant for students, phases out debt-relief program

For the first time, diploma, certificate students qualify for yearly post-secondary grant

2020 Budget: ICBC shortfall continues ahead of new rate-reduction plan

ICBC operating with $91-million deficit for 2019-2020 fiscal year

Budget 2020: B.C. NDP taps top tax bracket for more revenue

Minimum wage set to pass $15 an hour by 2021

Budget 2020: Not much new for B.C.’s struggling forest industry

Focus on wood waste utilization, efficiency, ministry budget cut

Skull reconstruction gives new insight into unknown man found in B.C. cemetery

RCMP released a 3-D skull reconstruction of a man who was found dead on July 2, 1998

Forest industry supporters and convoy arrive at B.C. legislature in Victoria

Rally delivers petition in favour of ‘working forests’

Ten poisoned eagles rushed to veterinary hospital in Nanaimo

Eagles stricken after eating flesh of euthanized animal at Nanaimo Regional Landfill

Most Read