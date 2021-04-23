The Horsefly highway at the Bells Lake Road junction is closed Friday morning, April 23, 2021. (Eric Irving Facebook photo)

The Horsefly highway at the Bells Lake Road junction is closed Friday morning, April 23, 2021. (Eric Irving Facebook photo)

‘There is no simple solution’: Floodwaters collapse Horsefly Road east of Williams Lake

Beaver Valley Road to Likely Road the best option for those with cars

Significant and difficult.

These are a few of the words David Rhodes, Dawson Road Maintenance quality manager for the Cariboo, used Friday morning, April 23, to describe the current situation surrounding Horsefly Road.

“There is no simple solution. It’s challenging.”

Overhead view of the washout on Horsefly Road at the Bells Lake junction. Picture taken at 5pm on Thursday. Detour via Beaver Valley Rd. 108 Mile Rd detour 4×4 only. Assessment ongoing

Posted by Dawson Road Maintenance – Cariboo on Friday, April 23, 2021

The road was initially closed Thursday afternoon, then reopened to single vehicle alternating traffic Thursday evening after floodwaters partially collapsed the paved highway. By 10 p.m. Thursday night, the road was closed to all traffic.

“The water soaks into the road base and it just keeps collapsing,” Rhodes said in an interview with the Tribune early Friday morning. “We had to close it. It’s just too unsafe to risk it.”

Horsefly Road is the main access to the community of Horsefly and surrounding rural areas. The closure will impact hundreds of residents.

READ MORE: Cariboo Chilcotin road report for April 22

While there is a nearby detour, the 108 Road, that road also has soft spots due to spring freshet, making it only suitable for those with 4×4 vehicles. If travelling in a car, your best, and only, bet is Beaver Valley Road to Likely Road, a 40-minute detour which also has soft sections that are only likely to increase with the extra traffic it will see as a main detour.

“It’s difficult for Horsefly residents, for the school buses,” Rhodes said, noting it is also particularly challenging for new residents to the area who may not have experience or the vehicles required for the backroads.

The regional district as well as emergency responders are aware of the situation, said Rhodes. Operations managers with Dawson and Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure are looking for solutions.

Rhodes said they are considering a temporary bridge over the collapsed section of Horsefly Road, however, that requires engineering. Another option is to create a short detour through the Bells Lake gravel pit, but that is currently under water as well.

Assessments in the area are ongoing.

More to come.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cariboo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Labour minister says pandemic highlights need to settle on right-to-disconnect rules
Next story
In absence of mandated paid sick days, some Canadian companies are stepping up

Just Posted

The Horsefly highway at the Bells Lake Road junction is closed Friday morning, April 23, 2021. (Eric Irving Facebook photo)
‘There is no simple solution’: Floodwaters collapse Horsefly Road east of Williams Lake

Beaver Valley Road to Likely Road the best option for those with cars

Red dresses hang in front of the Cariboo Friendship Centre in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)
Advocates call for stronger judicial protection for women of domestic violence

May 5 is National Day of Awareness on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

First Journey Trails CEO Thomas Schoen (from left), Jimco Services’ James Doerfling, Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars and Sugar Cane Archaeology’s Marvin Bob break ground on a new mountain biking trail network project at WLFN. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
WATCH: Williams Lake First Nation breaks ground on multi-use bike trail project

Phase one of the project will see the construction of a 1,750-metre hiking and biking trail

Kimberley case counts not at the point for 18 years and older community vaccination, says Interior Health. (File photo)
Many factors considered for smaller community-wide vaccination: Interior Health

East Kootenay resort town’s COVID-19 situation not at the point of community-wide vaccination, say officials

The Horsefly Road is closed at Bells Lake Road due to a washout as of Thursday afternoon, April 22. (Misty Schulz photo)
Horsefly Road closed at Bells Lake Road due to washout Thursday, April 22

There are detours in place

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden smile as they say farewell following a virtual joint statement in Ottawa, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau pledges to cut emissions by 40% to 45% by 2030, short of U.S. goal

Trudeau announced target during a virtual climate summit convened by U.S. President Joe Biden

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth speaks to media at the Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday February 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. officials to announce travel restrictions today to limit COVID-19 spread

Mike Farnworth is expected to give details of what the government views as essential travel

Richard Desautel with supporters outside the courthouse in Nelson, B.C., in 2016. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
UPDATED: Sinixt, First Nation bordering Canada-U.S., can claim Indigenous rights, top court rules

The decision essentially reverses a 1956 declaration the Sinixt were extinct

MLA Shirley Bond, right, answers questions during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on February 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Former B.C. gaming minister says she wasn’t told directly about dirty cash flowing to casinos

Shirley Bond said Thursday civil forfeiture, gang violence and gambling addiction were also major concerns in 2011

RCMP Constable Etsell speaks to tourists leaving the area at a police roadblock on Westside Road south of Fintry, B.C., Thursday, July 23, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Yvonne Berg
B.C. police say they take ‘exception’ to conducting roadblocks limiting travel

Asking the police to enforce roadblocks exposes officers to further risk and possible COVID-19 infections, says federation president Brian Sauve

As part of the province’s strategy to combat the opioid overdose crisis, take-home naloxone kits have been distributed throughout the province. (Courtesy of Gaëlle Nicolussi)
Vancouver Island could be at its worst point of overdose crises yet: medical health officer

Island Health issued overdose advisories for Victoria, various communities in the last two weeks

BC Hydro released a survey Thursday, April 22. It found that many British Columbians are unintentionally contributing to climate change with their yard maintenance choices. (Pixabay)
Spend a lot of time doing yard work? It might be contributing to climate change

Recent BC Hydro survey finds 60% of homeowners still use gas-powered lawnmowers and yard equipment

Journal de Montreal is seen in Montreal, on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The daily newspaper uses a file picture of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dressed in traditional Indian clothing during his trip to India to illustrate a story on the Indian variant of the coronavirus. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press
Montreal newspaper blasted for front-page photo of Trudeau in India

Trudeau is wearing traditional Indian clothes and holding his hands together in prayer beside a caption that reads, ‘The Indian variant has arrived’

Most Read