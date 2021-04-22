Dawson Road Maintenance crews have been working on road base failures on Highway 20. (Dawson Road Maintenance Facebook photo)

Dawson Road Maintenance crews have been working on road base failures on Highway 20. (Dawson Road Maintenance Facebook photo)

ROAD REPORT: Dawson Road Maintenance provides update on Cariboo Chilcotin road conditions

Road bases still soft, saturated at multiple locations in Cariboo Chilcotin due to spring freshet

Work to repair roads battered by spring freshet continues in the Cariboo Chilcotin.

David Rhodes, Dawson Road Maintenance quality manager for the Cariboo, said crews are working hard to address conditions throughout the region.

“It’s a busy time of year,” Rhodes said Thursday morning, April 22.

Rhodes noted road bases are still soft and saturated at multiple locations in the Cariboo Chilcotin as a result of the spring break up and the ongoing warming trend.

“We are monitoring local roads, assessing each site and initiating repairs as conditions allow.”

The following conditions are current as of Thursday morning, April 22;

Williams Lake

Highway 20 bump – temporary repair, bump ground down last Friday.

Highway 97 at Enterprise Road – continuing repairs to roadway base, signed.

De Sous Road – water still high, road is passable.

Settler Road – planned repairs to roadway base, still soft.

Mallard Road – main repairs completed, minor to, then calcium treatment.

Monitoring: Anderson Road, Commodore/Richland Drive, Chimney Lake Road, Chimney Lake Road South and Knife Creek Road.

Horsefly

Horsefly Lake Rd 4 km- rig mats removed Wednesday, still single lane, hoping to restore two lanes this week.

Mile 108 – Horsefly Rd – front section opened. Rig mats removed from Horsefly Lake Road installed 500 meters south of Bells lake Rd.

Mile 108-Horsefly Rd – closed at 12 km, detour through Spokin Lake Rd.

Bells Lake Horsefly Rd junction – high water overflow down ditches, cross culverts at 100 per cent flow.

Horsefly Quesnel Lake Road – still soft and muddy, rig matts installed on worst section, daily monitoring.

Bunting Lake Rd – Rig matts installed as temp fix to provide egress, culverts flowing high.

Valley Rd – Fix is working well.

Beaver Valley Rd – planned start grading this week.

Antoine Lake Rd – muddy, signed for local traffic only.

Monitoring and assessing: Spokin Lake Road, Mile 108 Rd at Lowden Road, Little Horsefly Lake Rd, Starlike Lake Rd, and Lemon Lake Road

Likely

Big Lake/Tyee – Rig mats in place to facilitate travel and further repairs will commence as conditions allow.

Overton Rd – Placed several loads Wednesday, still soft, ongoing monitoring.

Alpha Rd – Places several loads today, still soft, ongoing monitoring.

Beaver Valley Rd Choate Creek – clean out culverts, flow has improved in high water, monitoring.

Monitoring and assessing: Keithley Creek Road, Rosetta Lake, and Parker Road

Alexis Creek

Hwy 20 at Revenge Hill and Chilko Newton at Siwash Bridge – Assessment underway.

Taseko Road – Ongoing repairs.

Siwash – geotechnical engineering assessment and prescription in process.

Zenzaco Creek culvert – contractor clean out as possible

Big Creek Rd 22 km – New culvert and gravel, road reopened.

Monitoring Cotton Road

Tatla Lake

Highway 20 sealcoat base failures – working on last really bad section near Minor Lake.

Anahim Lake

Highway 20 base failures – more sections destabilizing as frost and high water table effects.

Christiansen Rd – rig mats installed, still wet underneath, beginning grader touch ups.

Monitoring and Assessing – Dorsey Lake Rd, Lehman Rd, Morrison Meadow Rd, Nimpo Creek Rd, Nimpo Lake North Rd, and Nimpo Lake South Rd.

“Thank you for your support and understanding as our crews continue working through the conditions,” Rhodes noted.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cariboo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
“I just sank a car’: Revelstoke resident wants Columbia River better protected
Next story
ICU pressures mount as COVID fells younger people; U.S. could help with vaccines

Just Posted

Shannon Zirnhelt, from left, her son Lockie, 3, Julia Zirnhelt, 13, and Ella Krus, 13, co-founders of Third Planet Crusade are featured in a music video set to air on Earth Day, April 22, 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
WATCH: Cariboo-made music video launched in time for Earth Day 2021

Singer songwriter Shannon Zirnhelt worked with Third Planet Crusade on the project

Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society president Bill Lloyd with Pochita, one of three horses he and his wife Leslie have at their property on the outskirts of Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Green ambassador

Bill Lloyd is president of the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society

Dawson Road Maintenance crews have been working on road base failures on Highway 20. (Dawson Road Maintenance Facebook photo)
ROAD REPORT: Dawson Road Maintenance provides update on Cariboo Chilcotin road conditions

Road bases still soft, saturated at multiple locations in Cariboo Chilcotin due to spring freshet

Florence, 3, rides the paper dinosaur she made with her parents Carly Catalano, originally from Williams Lake, and Sam Foss while under mandatory quarantine in Perth, Australia. (Photo submitted)
Family fashions dinosaur from recyclables during COVID-19 quarantine

Originally from Williams Lake, Carly Catalano, said the project kept them busy

A missing persons report has been filed for 27-year-old Sidney Boyd of the Quesnel area. (Facebook photo)
Family and friends search for missing Quesnel-area man

Sidney Boyd was last seen two-weeks ago

A large crowd protested against COVID-19 measures at Sunset Beach in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Snapchat)
VIDEO: Large, police-patrolled crowds gather at Vancouver beach for COVID protests

Vancouver police said they patrolled the area and monitored all gatherings

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A teacher-librarian in Nanaimo was fired in 2019 for checking out an age-inappropriate graphic novel to a student. The discipline agreement was published Wednesday, April 21. (News Bulletin file photo)
B.C. teacher-librarian fired for checking out too-graphic graphic novel to student

Teacher had been previously disciplined and suspended on two occasions

Former University of Victoria rowing coach Barney Williams is photographed in the stands during the Greater Victoria Invitational at CARSA Performance Gym at the University of Victoria in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Former B.C. university rowing coach ‘deeply sorry’ after complaints

Barney Williams says he’s been committed to ensuring no other member of the roster had a similar experience

Aria Pendak Jefferson cuddles ChiChi, the family cat that ran away two years ago in Ucluelet. The feline was missing until Courtney Johnson and Barry Edge discovered her in the parking lot of the Canadian Princess earlier this month. Aria and her parents were reunited with ChiChi in a parking lot in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
B.C. girl’s wish granted as her cat came back, two years later

Courtenay family reunited with cat that went missing in Ucluelet in 2019

Expect delays on Highway 16 West due to a landslide between Hillcrest Way and Lloyd Drive on April 21. (Ken Young/Facebook)
Traffic delays caused by landslide on Highway 16 east of Vanderhoof

Single-lane alternating traffic in effect

FILE – The Instagram app is shown on an iPhone in Toronto on Monday, March 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Judge acquits B.C. teen boy ‘set up’ on sex assault charge based on Instagram messages

The girl and her friends did not have ‘good intentions’ towards the accused, judge says

Kai Palkeinen recently helped a car stuck on the riverbed near the Big Eddy Bridge. While the car could not be saved, some of the driver’s belongings were. It’s common for vehicles to get stuck in the area due to significantly changing river levels from Revelstoke Dam. (Photo by Kai Palkeinen)
“I just sank a car’: Revelstoke resident wants Columbia River better protected

Although it’s not permitted, the riverbed near the city is popular for off roading

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, walks down the street with an acquaintance after leaving B.C. Supreme Court during a lunch break at her extradition hearing, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, April 1, 2021. A judge is scheduled to release her decision today on a request to delay the final leg of hearings in Meng Wanzhou’s extradition case. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam
B.C. judge grants Meng Wanzhou’s request to delay extradition hearings

Lawyers for Canada’s attorney general had argued there is no justification to delay proceedings in the case

Most Read