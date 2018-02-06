A fire in Sugar Cane claimed the life of a teenager in early January. Tara Sprickerhoff photo

Fatal Sugar Cane fire not criminal, say RCMP

BC Coroners Service now in charge of investigation

Police have not identified anything criminal in nature with respect to a fire that resulted in the death of an Indigenous teen on the Sugar Cane Reserve near Williams Lake in January.

The fire, which took place early in the morning on Jan. 9, claimed the life of an 18-year-old from a neighbouring reserve, Chief Ann Louie confirmed in a statement after the fact.

RCMP, alongside the BC Coroners Service have conducted an investigation into the residential fire, Corp. Madonna Saunderson said in a release earlier today. The BC Coroners service now has conduct of the investigation.

Andy Watson, a spokesperson the BC Coroner’s Service, said it would be a couple months before they had an update on the cause of death.

Read more: Teenager dies in Sugar Cane fire

Read more: First Nations leader releases statement on death of teen in Sugar Cane Fire

