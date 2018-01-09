Members of the 150 Mile Volunteer Fire Dept. on the scene where a trailer fire on the Sugar Cane Reserve near Williams Lake has claimed the life of one person. Tara Sprickerhoff photo

Trailer fire at Williams Lake Indian Band’s Sugar Cane Reserve claims a life

Emergency crews responded to a fire early Tuesday on the Williams Lake Indian Band’s Sugar Cane Reserve.

An early morning trailer fire on the Williams Lake Indian Band’s Sugar Cane Reserve has claimed the life of one person.

Members of the 150 Mile Volunteer Fire Dept., the Williams Lake Fire Dept., and the BC Ambulance Service attended the fire. RCMP and the Williams Lake Fire Dept. were called to the scene around 7:30 a.m.

By 10 a.m. the fire was largely out, and 150 Mile Firefighters and RCMP investigators were still on scene, while the Williams Lake Firefighters who were called in to assist as part of a mutual aid assist returned to the hall.

“The investigation is in its early stages. A specially trained fire investigator will be called in to assist once the scene is safe and the fire has been completely extinguished,” said Const. Andrew Waters, in a release.

North District RCMP Fire Inspector Const. Edwards told the Tribune Tuesday morning the BC Coroners Service is in charge of the investigation and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Police said the cause of the fire is currently unknown and they are asking anyone who may have information regarding the fire to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477.

Police did not name the victim of the fire.

