Staffing shortage impacting Cariboo Memorial Hospital lab in Williams Lake

Interior Health Authority confirmed Wednesday the lab at Cariboo Memorial Hospital is experiencing a staffing shortage. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The lab at Williams Lake’s Cariboo Memorial Hospital is experiencing a staff shortage.

“We continue to experience staffing shortages, which are delaying the response time in booking appointments,” noted an Interior Health Authority communications spokesperson in an e-mail. “We ask people for their patience as we work toward a resolution.”

For months people have found it difficult to get through to book an appointment at the lab and earlier in September Interior Health said an issue with the phone system was causing problems.

In some IH communities, such as Nelson, online booking of lab appointments has been launched for residents registered with MyHealthPortal, but so far not in Williams Lake.

The lab booking line is 250-302-3215.

Lab hours are 7:20 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. Monday to Friday and 7:20 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.



