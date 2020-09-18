Interior Health confirmed Friday it is working to resolve an issue with the phone system for booking appointments with the lab at Cariboo Memorial Hospital. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Issue with phone system for booking lab appointments in Williams Lake being resolved

Interior Health confirmed Friday it should make it easier for people to get through

A problem with the phone system used to book lab appointments at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake is being fixed.

“There was actually an issue with the phone system, which is being resolved expeditiously, and people should be able to get through more easily,” noted Susan Duncan, Interior Health Authority communications on Friday, Sept. 18.

“They may still need to try a few times so we appreciate their patience as we work diligently to get our online system in place.”

It is anticipated in the next few weeks that Williams Lake online appointment booking will be available to patients linked into the IH MyHealth portal, she confirmed.

Since the end of April 2020, the public has been asked o book an appointment by calling 250-302-3215 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday to Friday.

However, in recent weeks, many residents have called the line repeatedly and not been able to get through.

Appointments are available from 7:20 a.m. to 4:40 p.m, Monday to Friday, and 7:20 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Read more: Patients asked to call ahead for lab appointments at Cariboo Memorial Hospital


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

HospitalsWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Williams Lake RCMP, fire dept. investigating ‘suspicious’ fire involving impounded vehicles

Just Posted

Issue with phone system for booking lab appointments in Williams Lake being resolved

Interior Health confirmed Friday it should make it easier for people to get through

Interior Health reports three additional COVID-19 cases in region

The number of cases in the region since the beginning of the pandemic are now at 492

Tsilhqot’in chief helps lead Indigenous cultural and historical training at RBC Royal Bank

Williams Lake staff undergo training by Chief Joe Alphonse and Chastity Davis

Minor injuries in collision between loaded logging truck, small car on Mackenzie Avenue

It was a busy day for emergency responders

Williams Lake RCMP, fire dept. investigating ‘suspicious’ fire involving impounded vehicles

Anyone with information asked to contact police

3 new deaths due to COVID-19 in B.C., 139 new cases

B.C. confirms 40 ‘historic cases,’ as well

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

The court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington

Emaciated grizzly found dead on central B.C. coast as low salmon count sparks concern

Grizzly was found on Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw territory in Smith Inlet, 60K north of Port Hardy

VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Test involves swishing and gargling saline in mouth and no deep-nasal swab

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. teachers file Labour Relations Board application over COVID-19 classroom concerns

The application comes as B.C.’s second week of the new school year comes to a close

Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario

CHARTS: Beyond Metro Vancouver, COVID-19 cases in B.C. haven’t increased much recently

COVID-19 case counts outside of Metro Vancouver have been level since July

70-year-old punched in the head in dispute over disability parking space in Nanaimo

Senior’s turban knocked off in incident at mall parking lot

Most Read