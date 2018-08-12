Special air quality statement in effect for Cariboo

A special air quality statement has been issued for the Cariboo.

As wildfire smoke continues to impact the province, Environment Canada has issued the advisory throughout the Cariboo, including north to Quesnel and south to Williams Lake.

The current Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) for Williams Lake is listed at 10+ Very High Health Risk, and advises residents to avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and for children and elderly to avoid outdoor physical exertion.

The general population should also reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors, especially if experiencing symptoms such as coughing or throat irritation, the advisory states.

Tips for avoiding unnecessary smoke inhalation include:

• Stay inside if you have breathing difficulties

• Find an indoor place that’s cool and ventilated

• Use an air conditioner that cools and filters air

• If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air

• If your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, mall, recreation centre) that is air conditioned

For more information on current air quality visit www.bcairquality.ca.


