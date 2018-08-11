87 active wildfires and 9 wildfires-of-note in Cariboo Fire Centre Aug. 11

The latest update on wildfires, evacuation alerts and orders within the Cariboo Fire Centre

There are 87 active wildfires and nine wildfires-of-note in the Cariboo Fire Centre as of Saturday, Aug. 11.

BC Wildfire Service said four new wildfires have been discovered since yesterday, two in the 100 Mile House area, one in the Quesnel area and one in in the Williams Lake region.

The largest of those in the 100 Mile fire zone is estimated at 345 hectares, near Lang Lake.

The largest of those in the Quesnel fire zone is estimated at 100 hectares.

The largest of those in the Williams Lake fire zone is estimated at 0.3 hectares and is considered being held.

Wildfires-of-note:

The Horsefly Lake fire, north of Horsefly Lake and west of Haggens Point Road, is estimated at 526 hectares and was caused by lightning. Twenty-eight firefighters, three helicopters and 12 pieces of heavy equipment continue to work at securing the southwest flank and continue to hold the northern flank. This fire is 90 per cent contained.

The Shag Creek fire, west of Shag Creek, is estimated at 7,000 hectares and was caused by lightning. BC Wildfire Service has pulled crews off this site because of current and expected behaviour and will continue to monitor this fire.

An evacuation order is in effect for properties in the Shag Creek area.

The Wild Goose Lake fire is estimated at 3,300 hectares and was caused by lightning. Thirty-nine firefighters, two helicopters and four pieces of heavy equipment have made good progress on tying the guard into the main part of the fire by burning from control lines. Night crews worked on establishing containment lines. This area is reported to have light, flashy fuels and large grassy areas contributing to the fire’s size. This fire is 30 per cent contained.

An evacuation alert is in effect for properties surrounding Wild Goose Lake. This includes properties north and east of Clink Lake.

The Blackwater River fire, east of Blackwater River in the Nazko area, is estimated at 2,000 hectares in size and was caused by lightning. Sixteen personnel, one helicopter and 6 pieces of heavy equipment are on continuing to build a guard on the southern flank of the fire. Heavy equipment also ran night operations.

The CRD has expanded its evacuation order to include 901 properties in the north western Cariboo Fire Centre boundary to west of Nazko.

The Narcosli Creek fire, north of Tzenzaicut Lake and west of the Fraser River, is estimated at 3,100 hectares and was caused by lightning. Seventy-five firefighters, four helicopters and 6 pieces of heavy equipment are continuing to build a guard on the western flank and are working towards the northern flank. Ground crews worked on the wouth and east flanks yesterday and heavy equipment ran night operations as well.

Properties in the west Quesnel area are under an evacuation alert.

The Lang lake fire, east of the north end of Lang Lake, is estimated at 440 hectares and was caused by lightning. One ignition specialist and one helicopter are on site. Firefighting tactics are being assessed by the ignition specialist because of inaccessible terrain.

Properties in the Lang Lake and Murphy Lake area, including parts of Hawkins Lake and Eagle Creek, are under an evacuation alert.

The Houseman Road fire, south west of Buffalo Lake, is estimated at 19.5 hectares and was caused by lightning. Thirty-seven personnel and one helicopter are on site. Ground crews reportedly made good progress yesterday and the fire has been 100 per cent contained around its perimeter.

Properties in the Houseman Road area are under an evacuation order.

The Mayfield Lake fire, north west of Mayfield Lake, is estimated at 236 hectares and was caused by lightning. Twenty-one firefighters, three helicopters and three pieces of heavy equipment are on site. Airtankers worked on the fire yesterday evening and will continue to offer support as needed. Crews will be focusing on an excursion beyond the guard on the east and west flanks today.

Properties in the Mayfield Lake area are under an evacuation alert.

The Twin Creek fire, located south east of 70 Mile House, is estimated at 524 hectares and was caused by lightning. Thirty firefighters, one helicopter and five pieces of heavy equipment are working on building a fire guard on the fire’s western flank.

All of the Cariboo Fire Centre is under a campfire ban as half of its fire danger rating is “high,” while the other half is “extreme,” said BC Wildfire Service, especially in the Chilcotin Fire Zone.

Anybody found in violation of the ban can be ticketed up to $1,150, required to pay up to $10,000 for an administrative penalty, and could face a $100,000 fine or one year of jail time if convicted in court.

If a fire causes or contributes to a wildfire, the responsible party can be ordered to pay all costs for firefighting.

There was no precipitation in the Cariboo Fire Centre yesterday. BC Wildfire Service said it expects strong, gusty winds, up to 70 km/h because of thundershowers in the south and east of the Cariboo.

BC Wildfire Service included a summary of other active fires, by zone, in its update.

Quesnel zone

There are 20 wildfires burning in this zone, with one being discovered yesterday (C12405)

C11853 –20 ha– Wells/Barkerville –Under Control – no personnel on site today, crews will go back to patrol the fire at a later date.

C11819 –60 ha –Swift River–Being Held –29 personnel on site.

C11837 –7000ha –Shag Creek—see Wildfire of Note above.

C12302 –3100 ha– Narcosli Creek –see Wildfire of Note above.

C12330 –40 ha– W of Pantage Lake/S of Big Valley Creek – No communities or structures are threatened at this time.

C12328 –2000 ha— East of Blackwater River —See Wildfires of Note above.

C12365 –300 ha –China Bluff – south of Kluskoil Lake park – Merged with C11937 as they were in close proximity of each other.

C12405 –100 ha –West of Mustang Lakes –This fire is in steep terrain that is inaccessible to ground crews.

Williams Lake Zone

There are 12 active fires.

C21673 –199 ha –Junction Sheep Range Provincial Park –Under Control – being monitored

C21875 –15 ha –Tom Hutch Creek –Under Control –being monitored

C22283 –9.5 ha –Stum Lake – 6 firefighters and two support staff on site –Under Control

C22371 – 236 ha – Mayfield Lake– see Wildfire of Note above.

Horsefly zone

There are 22 active fires. All fires have been assessed and actioned in priority sequence.

C31689 –420 ha –Quartz Mountain –Being monitored

C31691 –80 ha –east arm Quesnel Lake –Being monitored

C31688 –12 ha –Heningram FSR—Being Held

C31678 – 526ha – Horsefly Lake – See Wildfire of Note above.

C31606 –16 ha –north of Buxton Creek –15 firefighters on site—Under Control

C31692 –50 ha—east of Warttig Lake –Being monitored

C32320 –6 ha –Tisdal Lake – Being monitored

100 Mile zone

There are 30 active fires. All fires have been assessed and actioned in priority sequence.

C41745 –3300 ha –Wild Goose Lake –See Wildfire of Note above.

C42133 –10 ha –west of Lang Lake –A crew is onsite –Being Held

C42138 –440 ha –south of Lang Lake –see Wildfires of Note above.

C42324 –400 ha –70 Mile— see Wildfires of Note above.

C42331 – 135 ha –Young Lake—Airtankers actioned this fire yesterday and will continue to provide support as required.

C42358 – 80 ha – Southwest of Clearwater Lake, north of Mahood Lake – This fire is being monitored.

C42363 – 19.5 ha – Houseman Road –see Wildfires of Note above.

C42393 – 345 ha – North of Lang Lake –

C42411 – 10 ha – South of Howard Lake – 8 firefighters, with a water tender and heavy equipment en route.

Chilcotin zone

The Chilcotin Fire Zone currently has three active wildfires.

C51925 –120 ha –Chantslar Lake –Under Control

C51752 –55 ha – south of Itcha Ilgatchuz Park –Crews are making excellent progress, there are 18 personnel onsite –Being Held

