Snowfall warning for Chilcotin expected to last until noon Friday

The snowfall warning issued Thursday for northern portions of the Chilcotin remains in effect with the expectation that snow will become mixed with rain near noon.
A rainfall warning was issued for Bella Coola as well, with 100 mm of rain expected to fall between Thursday and Friday.
DriveBC is warning drivers there are patches of black ice between Tatla Lake and Alexis Creek, west of Williams Lake on Friday, Nov. 27.
For the Williams Lake area there is a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning, with periods of rain beginning late this afternoon.
It is icy around town Friday morning for pedestrians, so be careful.
With highs of 5C, for later today, there is a wind chill of -8C this morning and a low of -4C expected overnight.
