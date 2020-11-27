Snowfall warning for Chilcotin expected to last until noon Friday

Drive BC is warning of black ice between Tatla Lake and Alexis Creek

A web cam image from DriveBC on Friday, Nov. 27, shows snow is still falling at Anahim Lake where a snowfall warning is in effect. (DriveBC)

The snowfall warning issued Thursday for northern portions of the Chilcotin remains in effect with the expectation that snow will become mixed with rain near noon.

Read more: Snowfall warning in effect for northern sections of the Chilcotin beginning Thursday evening

A rainfall warning was issued for Bella Coola as well, with 100 mm of rain expected to fall between Thursday and Friday.

Read more: High streamflow advisory issued for Bella Coola, Central Coast

DriveBC is warning drivers there are patches of black ice between Tatla Lake and Alexis Creek, west of Williams Lake on Friday, Nov. 27.

For the Williams Lake area there is a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning, with periods of rain beginning late this afternoon.

It is icy around town Friday morning for pedestrians, so be careful.

With highs of 5C, for later today, there is a wind chill of -8C this morning and a low of -4C expected overnight.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CaribooEnvironment Canada weatherWilliams Lake



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.