A web cam image from DriveBC on Friday, Nov. 27, shows snow is still falling at Anahim Lake where a snowfall warning is in effect. (DriveBC)

A web cam image from DriveBC on Friday, Nov. 27, shows snow is still falling at Anahim Lake where a snowfall warning is in effect. (DriveBC)

Snowfall warning for Chilcotin expected to last until noon Friday

Drive BC is warning of black ice between Tatla Lake and Alexis Creek

The snowfall warning issued Thursday for northern portions of the Chilcotin remains in effect with the expectation that snow will become mixed with rain near noon.

Read more: Snowfall warning in effect for northern sections of the Chilcotin beginning Thursday evening

A rainfall warning was issued for Bella Coola as well, with 100 mm of rain expected to fall between Thursday and Friday.

Read more: High streamflow advisory issued for Bella Coola, Central Coast

DriveBC is warning drivers there are patches of black ice between Tatla Lake and Alexis Creek, west of Williams Lake on Friday, Nov. 27.

For the Williams Lake area there is a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning, with periods of rain beginning late this afternoon.

It is icy around town Friday morning for pedestrians, so be careful.

With highs of 5C, for later today, there is a wind chill of -8C this morning and a low of -4C expected overnight.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CaribooEnvironment Canada weatherWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

DriveBC is reporting black ice between Tatla Lake and Alexis Creek Friday, Nov. 27. (DriveBC image)

DriveBC is reporting black ice between Tatla Lake and Alexis Creek Friday, Nov. 27. (DriveBC image)

Previous story
Entire gym class at northern B.C. high school isolating after confirmed COVID case

Just Posted

Snow continues to fall near Anahim Lake as shown here on the DriveBC webcam Friday, Nov. 27. (DriveBC image)
Snowfall warning for Chilcotin expected to last until noon Friday

Drive BC is warning of black ice between Tatla Lake and Alexis Creek

Patrons exercise at Re4rm Fitness prior to last week’s new, provincial COVID-19 regulations. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake fitness centres adapt amid new COVID-19 regulations

Gymnastics, dance studios, martial arts, yoga, pilates, strength and conditioning impacted

Patrons enjoy some skiing and the views at the top of the chairlift at Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Mt. Timothy nearing opening date; owners excited for upcoming season

Once open, hours will be Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

School District 27 announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 this week at Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake campus. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘It was just a matter of time’: SD27 superintendent confirms two COVID-19 cases at LCSS

An entire PE class is self-isolating as Interior Health engages in contact tracing

A volunteer with the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association for the past 12 years and its current president, Mike Rispin moved to the lakecity in 1991. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Rispin skates through pandemic at helm of minor hockey

“I never did plan on staying here, but I liked the outdoor activities,” Rispin said.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 887 new cases

Another 13 deaths, ties the highest three days ago

After twice have their wedding plans altered due to COVID-19 restrictions, Suzanne Schmidt and Andrew Sturgess got married in Bakerview Park last weekend, with the only guests being their two daughters, Zoey (foreground) and Tessa. (Darren Ripka photo)
From New Zealand to Bakerview Park, B.C. couple weds in ‘backyard’

Twice scaled-down wedding ‘proof that good things still happen during bad times’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

School District 27 announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 this week (Nov. 23) at Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake campus. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Entire gym class at northern B.C. high school isolating after confirmed COVID case

Contact tracing by Interior Health led to the quarantine

Langley School District's board office. (Langley Advance Times files)
‘Sick Out’ aims to pressure B.C. schools over masks, class sizes

Parents from Langley and Surrey are worried about COVID safety in classrooms

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The baby boy born to Gillian and Dave McIntosh of Abbotsford was released from hospital on Wednesday (Nov. 25) while Gillian continues to fight for her life after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
B.C. mom with COVID-19 still fighting for life while newborn baby now at home

Son was delivered Nov. 10 while Gillian McIntosh was in an induced coma

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will battle it out in a game of ‘Among Us’ that will be livestreamed on Twitch Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (The Canadian Press, Associated Press)
Jagmeet Singh, AOC to fight it out in ‘Among Us’ video game on Twitch

Game will be livestreamed on Friday, Nov. 27

B.C. Premier John Horgan, a Star Trek fan, can’t resist a Vulcan salute as he takes the oath of office for a second term in Victoria, Nov. 26, 2020. (B.C. government)
Horgan names 20-member cabinet with same pandemic team

New faces in education, finance, economic recovery

Most Read