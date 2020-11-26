Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Anahim Lake area. As seen here Thursday, Nov. 26, looking south from the Anahim Lake area there is already snow on the ground although a local resident who sent this photo said they normally have more at this time of year. (Fred Cahoose photo)

Snowfall warning in effect for northern sections of the Chilcotin beginning Thursday evening

Ten to 15 cm of snow is expected

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the northern sections of the Chilcotin region beginning Thursday evening.

A weather system moving on the Central Coast will spread bringing with it 10 to 15 cm of snow near Anahim Lake.

Motorists are asked to prepare to adjust driving with changing road conditions.

It is presently -2C in the Tatayoko Lake area with temperatures expected to dip to -5C tonight.

DriveBC is reporting compact snow between Hunlen Falls Turner Lakes Trailhead and Sawmill Creek Road on Highway 20 for 136.7 kilometres from 39 kilometres west of Anahim Lake to Tatla Lake.

There are also slippery sections between Tatla Lake to 44 km west of Williams Lake.

In Williams Lake the temperature is -4C at 9 a.m. with a high of 2C in the forecast.

There is a 40 per cent chance of flurries late Thursday evening and overnight risk of freezing rain.

DriveBC is reporting slippery sections from Cache Creek to 32 km south of 150 Mile House and eight km north of Wildwood to 47 km south of Quesnel.

There are also slippery sections on Horsefly Road and Likely Road.

Read more:


Most Read