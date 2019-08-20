Second Rudy Johnson Bridge suspect in custody: RCMP

Williams Lake RCMP asked for the public’s help in locating Michael Drynock. (Photo submitted)

The second suspect wanted in connection with two attempted murders at the Rudy Johnson Bridge is in police custody.

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron said good police work led to the arrest of 23-year-old Michael Drynock.

Drynock and Jayson Gilbert both face two counts of kidnapping and two counts of attempted murder in relation to the incident at the bridge Aug. 9. Gilbert was arrested Aug. 9 and remains in custody.

Police believe the incident at the Rudy Johnson Bridge is also connected to the Aug. 6 homicide of Rich ‘Savage’ Duncan at a residence in Williams Lake. Currently no one has been charged with that death.

One man, Branton Regner, is still missing since the incident at the bridge. The RCMP spent days on the Fraser River looking for Regner, however, that search has since been suspended.

Drynock has previous convictions from crimes in Merritt. His last known address was Mountain House Road, north of Williams Lake. Drybock is facing new weapons charges in connection with this latest incident.

Gilbert is originally from the community of Dog Creek.

Byron did not say what community Drynock was in when he was arrested Monday, Aug. 19.

