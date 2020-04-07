Second health care salute being planned for Williams Lake

‘We wanted to show everyone that we are going to be here through the whole pandemic’: CCSAR

After the success of their first drive-by salute to frontline workers at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake, first responders are planning another one for Saturday, April 11.

“We loved the first one, everyone felt great and it was so touching for all of us,” said Central Cariboo Search and Rescue media spokesperson Deborah Bortolussi, noting all groups involved were keen to do a repeat performance.

“We wanted to do it again, especially with everything that is going on in the world with COVID-19.”

The first drive-by two Saturdays ago was not just a ‘one-time’ thing, she added.

“We want to show everyone that we are going to be here through the whole pandemic.’”

Anyone wanting to stand on porches or front yards or in their cars are welcome to make noise, hold up signs, and cheer when the emergency vehicles go past on Saturday.

Beginning just before 7 p.m. the drive-by will depart from the Williams Lake fire hall, proceed up Highway 20, then Highway 97, down to Western Avenue and then Johnson Street to CMH where they will do two laps.

“We just ask everyone to keep social distance while enjoying the salute,” Bortolussi added. “We are all taking this very seriously.”

