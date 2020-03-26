While the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue hall is all quiet on the western front, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic the crew has adapted operations to keep members and the public safe. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue implements adaptive measures for COVID-19 response

In an effort to respond to emergencies during the COVID-19 pandemic Central Cariboo Search and Rescue (CCSAR) began making some changes several weeks ago.

“We were very proactive due to the leadership of our Chief Rick White,” said CCSAR media spokesperson Debra Bortolussi. “When Rick saw what was happening in Europe we had phone call meeting, cancelled practices and divided our crews into response teams.”

Each team has a chief, a manager, a team leader and four to six members.

Teams rotate, taking turns being on call.

Between the existing auto-ex and land-sar teams there are enough managers, she added.

“Let’s say team A goes to a call and the dispatcher indicates the patient has flu-like symptoms or COVID-19. Crew members would wear protective gear, attend the patient, and then go off duty and all get tested if needed,” Bortolussi explained.

Crews are wiping down all gear, trucks and clothing after a call before re-entering the CCSAR hall on Mackenzie Avenue to limit exposure.

Read more: COVID-19: Williams Lake resident encourages everyone to ‘make some noise’ for essential workers

They responded to a motor vehicle incident on Monday, March 23, on Highway 20, with one team and another one on backup.

“We encourage the public to make sure and let the 911 dispatcher know if you have flu symptoms if you are calling for aid,” Bortolussi said.

Search and rescue units, police, ambulance, fire departments and hospitals cannot just close the door, she added.

“We were very fortunate to have been proactive and taken the situation seriously right away.”

All crew members are volunteers.

Read more: CCSAR and neighbouring SAR members acquire ice rescue certification


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusEmergency Preparedness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ottawa seeking lower credit card interest rates amid COVID-19 crisis
Next story
Call volumes increase to CMHA Interior crisis line due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Update: Highway 97 re-opened 40 kilometres north of Wildwood after vehicle, grass fire

McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department extinguished vehicle and grass fires

Williams Lake ski trail, Chilcotin rec site among dozens in B.C. closed due to COVID-19

Government asks people to avoid travelling outside of their communities for recreation purposes

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue implements adaptive measures for COVID-19 response

In an effort to respond to emergencies during the COVID-19 pandemic Central… Continue reading

In times of COVID-19: Williams Lake woman shares experiences from South Korea

Victoria Booth arrived in Daegu in February 2020

B.C. Interior First Nation on 14-day lockdown as precaution against COVID-19

Esk’et is requiring all community members to remain inside homes or yards at all times

B.C. bans resale of food, medical and cleaning supplies; limits buying quantities

Province will also restrict the amount of some items that can be bought

COLUMN: Four reasons to hope that B.C. will win COVID-19 fight

Number of hospitalizations in B.C. remain low as thousands of beds freed up

Canada-wide Tragically Hip sing-along planned for March 26

Montreal comedian Joey Elias has put the call out on social media

Schooling stays home next week for most B.C. students in COVID-19

Districts to provide outreach, service for children of essential workers

Taking time off work due to COVID-19 now falls under medical leave

New measures come after many businesses layoff staff due to impact of coronavirus

Increased coronavirus cases spark B.C.-wide burning restrictions

Centre for Disease Control recommends measure to reduce excess air pollution

Ottawa seeking lower credit card interest rates amid COVID-19 crisis

Lower-interest credit could be made available for Canadians

PHOTOS: With a crash and a bang, B.C. residents applaud health-care workers

B.C. has seen 13 deaths and a total of 659 COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases march higher despite restrictions and threats of punishment

Parliament on Wednesday approved the flow of $52 billion in direct financial aid to Canadians

Most Read