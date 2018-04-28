Roads close as flooding causes wash-outs through province

Flood watch upgraded to areas including Nazko River, Bonaparte River and areas near lakecity

Borland Creek, pictured here, is one of the rivers in the area experiencing high streem flows. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)

As temperatures warm and the unusually high snow pack melts, communities across the province are bracing for, and experiencing floods.

Washouts and road closures are blocking travel plans and wrecking havoc for local first responders as high water levels push rivers above their banks.

Highway 1 is closed in both directions at Spences Bridge, because of a wash out in Cache Creek, and at Savona at Deadman Vidette Road, also due to a wash out.

Highway 97 is closed in both directions at the junction with Highway 99, north of Cache Creek, also due to a wash out, and again at the junction of Highway 1 at Cache Creek because of a wash out.

Videos posted on Facebook show waters flowing through the community, which is bracing for a one-in-90-year flooding event.

Highway 8 is also closed in both directions 24 kilometres west of Merritt due to a washout, and Highway 3A between Keremeos and Highway 97 is closed due to a mud slide 18.5 km east of Keremeos.

Detours are available via Highway 5 (the Coquihalla) through Hope northbound, or Highway 24, then Highway 5 through 100 Mile House southbound.

Highway 99, through Lillooet, is reduced to single lane alternating traffic 15 km north of the community due to a mudslide.

In the Cariboo, the Cariboo Regional District’s Emergency Operations Centre has been activated, providing sandbags to residents as needed.

High stream flows and flooding are expected to continue, particularly in the the Nazko River, West Road River, Bonaparte River and tributary rivers around Williams Lake, Quesnel and surrounding areas.

If you are experiencing flooding issues, the CRD urges you to contact their public information line at 1-866-759-4977 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

