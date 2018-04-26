With temperatures reaching 25C in the region Thursday, there are areas in the Cariboo region experiencing high stream flows as seen here at Borland Creek on Wednesday, just east of Williams Lake. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

CRD opens emergency operations centre in response to flooding issues

Many areas in the region are experiencing high stream flows and flooding

With flooding issues intensifying in the region the Cariboo Regional District activated its Emergency Operations Centre Thursday.

“They are experiencing some flooding up in the Nazko area [northwest of Quesnel] and we have some high waters from the Rose Lake dam [east of Williams Lake] that we are monitoring,” EOC communications manager Emily Epp told the Tribune.

The CRD has opened up the EOC to support areas in the region that need support, Epp said, noting anyone experiencing flooding issues that affect a home or business is asked to contact the CRD.

“We hope people will reach out if they are having issues.”

Sandbags are available through the EOC, if needed, and information about proper sandbagging techniques is available on the Emergency Management BC website.

To aid people that are living near a river or stream, the CRD provided some precautions to help reduce risks:

Prepare personal emergency supply kits for your home, car and work. Plan for at least a three-day supply of food and water for each family member, have a grab-and-go kit ready if you have to leave your home quickly, keep important papers in watertight containers and have a record of valuables in a safe place.

If flooding is likely in your area, pay attention to the local media for information, Epp said, encouraging residents to watch for warning signs: increase in height and intensity of water flows, mudslides, debris in creeks, colour changes in water or leaning trees, know that banks of rivers and streams may be unstable and dangerous.

Residents are reminded to keep themselves and especially children a safe distance away from fast flowing water and to consider arrangements for your pets and any livestock.

If someone’s access is cut-off due to flooding, they are asked to shelter, stay where they are and stay safe.

Call the Cariboo Regional District’s public information line at 1-866-759-4977 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. After hours, please call the Provincial Emergency Reporting Line at 1-800-663-3456.

Epp said further information will be issued as it becomes available and encouraged residents to visit the CRD Emergency Operations Facebook page at facebook.com/CRDEmergencyOperations as well as the CRD website at cariboord.ca.

For more information contact the CRD’s public information line at 1-866-759-4977 between 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. daily.

Residents are also strongly encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System, if they have not done so already, to receive a text, call or e-mail regarding evacuation alerts and orders or other emergency updates.

Previous story
WATCH: Moms Stop The Harm respond to opioid crisis

Just Posted

CRD opens emergency operations centre in response to flooding issues

Many areas in the region are experiencing high stream flows and flooding

B.C. Interior fall moose hunt under review

Study confirms struggling moose population dips below minimum targets

Job information meetings slated for new care-bed facility

Anyone interested in working at Cariboo Place is encouraged to attend upcoming community meetings in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House

New construction in town

Osprey rebuild their nest at Scout Island

EMBC hosts spring hazard readiness meeting in Williams Lake

Around 100 people attended a meeting to hear first hand from various government agencies

VIDEO: B.C. ‘escapologist’ stuns judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Matt Johnson says televised water stunt was closest he’s come to death

WATCH: Moms Stop The Harm respond to opioid crisis

Someone asked her if she does the work for her son. McBain said: “No, actually. I do it for your son.”

Been a long day? Here’s cute puppies in training

Group is training next batch of assistance dogs at Vancouver International Airport

B.C. skydiver lands safely after cutting away main chute

Greater Victoria emergency services called after witnesses saw spiralling chute

78 Mexican farmworkers displaced after fire tears through building on B.C. farm

Flames broke out Thursday morning in building that housed up to 80 workers at Abbotsford farm

Cartoonist captures public mood following Toronto, Humboldt tragedies

Cartoonist said he was trying to find a bit of positivity with an image that has garnered attention

Whitecaps host against Real Salt Lake looking to snap 3-game losing streak

Ending their losing streak is all the Whitecaps care about when they host Salt Lake in Vancouver

B.C. hires 20 more conservation officers

The province announces 12 new locations for conservation officer services this year

UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens following collision

Emergency responders en route to accident scene in Craigellachie

Most Read