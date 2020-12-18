RCMP seek help identifying knife-wielding man who robbed 7-Eleven twice in three hours

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s help identifying a man who robbed the 7-Eleven twice within three hours on Dec. 13. (Photo submitted)

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-392-6211

Williams Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly robbed the same convenience store twice within three hours.

On Dec. 13 at 4:39 a.m., the 7-Eleven store on the 300 block of Proctor Street in Williams Lake was robbed by an unknown male armed with a large knife, said RCMP Const. Graeme Pettersen.

Pettersen said at 7:08 a.m., the man returned, robbed the store again and made off with cash and cigarettes.

READ MORE: Auto theft, theft from vehicles increased in 2020: RCMP

The RCMP is hoping to identify the man (pictured), who is believed to be the suspect in both incidents.

The man is described as:

• Indigenous

• Approximately five-foot-seven inches tall

• Medium build

• Wearing black shoes, black pants, black jacket/sweater and a blue bandana

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.



greg.sabatino@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Armed robberyWilliams Lake