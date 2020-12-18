RCMP seek help identifying knife-wielding man who robbed 7-Eleven twice in three hours

Williams Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly robbed the same convenience store twice within three hours.
On Dec. 13 at 4:39 a.m., the 7-Eleven store on the 300 block of Proctor Street in Williams Lake was robbed by an unknown male armed with a large knife, said RCMP Const. Graeme Pettersen.
Pettersen said at 7:08 a.m., the man returned, robbed the store again and made off with cash and cigarettes.
The RCMP is hoping to identify the man (pictured), who is believed to be the suspect in both incidents.
The man is described as:
• Indigenous
• Approximately five-foot-seven inches tall
• Medium build
• Wearing black shoes, black pants, black jacket/sweater and a blue bandana
Anyone who is able to identify the suspect is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.
greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
