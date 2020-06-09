Williams Lake RCMP received 926 calls for service in the month of May 2020. Here members participate in a salute to first responders in April. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Auto theft, theft from vehicles increased in 2020: Williams Lake RCMP stats

Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley to present monthly report to committee of the whole

During the first five months of 2020, auto theft, theft from vehicles, break and enter to businesses, mischief offences and theft of mail have increased in the Williams Lake area compared to the same time period in 2019.

Insp. Jeff Pelley of the Williams Lake RCMP noted in a report prepared for the June 9 committee of the whole meeting during the month of May 2020 alone there were 926 calls to police for service in the Williams Lake jurisdiction.

Of those calls, 793 or 86 per cent were in the city limits, while 133 or 14 per cent were from rural areas.

Pelley noted there has been a decreased by 180 calls overall when compared to May 2019.

In his report he shared statistics from Jan. 1 to May 31, 2020, and compared them to the same time period in 2019.

Crimes rates on the increase

Auto theft has increased with 51 offences in 2020 up from 31 offences in 2019.

Break and enter to businesses have increased with 29 incidents in 2020 and 22 offences in 2019.

Theft from motor vehicles have increased with 154 offences in 2020, up from 29 offences in 2019.

Mischief offences have increased with 309 offences in 2020 an increase from 206 offences in 2019.

Fraud offences have increased with 92 offences in 2020 over 67 offences in 2019.

Theft of mail has increased with 22 offences in 2020 up from two offences in 2019.

Read more: Williams Lake neighbourhood transforming mailbox area boulevard into a garden

CDSA drug possession has increased with 66 offences in 2020 and 46 offences in 2019.

CDSA drug trafficking offences have increased with 30 offences in 2020 and 23 offences in 2019.

Crime rates on the decrease

Persons offences overall continue to decrease with 311 calls for service in 2020, compared to 405 calls for service in 2019.

Robbery offences have decreased with four offences in 2020 and seven offences 2019.

Assault with weapon or causing bodily harm offences have decreased with 17 offences in 2020 and 27 in 2019.

Break and enter to residences have decreased with 25 offences in 2020 down from 31 offences in 2019.

Assaults have decreased with 77 offences in 2020 compared to 118 offences in 2019.

Collisions have decreased with 108 founded incidents in 2020 and 109 founded incidents in 2019.

Impaired offences have decreased with 63 offences in 2020 and 76 offences in 2019.

Curfew checks

Pelley said for the month of May there were 189 curfew checks with 39 offenders being on curfew conditions.

There were 25 identified breach offences for 11 different offenders. It has been confirmed that the electronic monitoring program is in effect and there are currently seven offenders on this program.

“Our detachment has prioritized the offenders currently on conditions with enforcement strategies to ensure compliance,” Pelley noted.

Read more: Jayson Gilbert charged in Williams Lake murder of Richard “Savage” Duncan


