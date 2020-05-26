Richard Irvine James Duncan, Jr., also known as ‘Savage,’ was the victim of a shooting in Williams Lake Aug. 6. (Photo submitted)

BREAKING: Jayson Gilbert charged in murder of Richard “Savage” Duncan

Gilbert also faces first degree murder in the Rudy Johnson Bridge death of Branton Regner

Jayson Gilbert has been charged with second degree murder in relation to the shooting death of Richard ‘savage’ Duncan from Williams Lake nine months ago, confirmed the BC Provincial Crown Counsel Special Prosecutions Office.

On Aug. 6, 2019 Williams Lake RCMP were called to a residence on Mackenzie Avenue for a shots fired complaint. The victim, also known as Savage, was found severely injured outside of a residence and later succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the Williams Lake Hospital, stated Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, District Advisory NCO (Media Relations) North District.

The BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit and BC Coroner Service attended to assist with the investigation at the time.

Gilbert is also facing charges of kidnapping, attempted murder and one count of first degree murder in relation to the death of Branton Regner following an incident on the Rudy Johnson Bridge three days after the Duncan murder, on Friday, Aug. 9.

Read More: Gilbert, Drynock charged with first degree murder of Branton Regner

Regner and another individual were reported missing following the incident on the bridge, and Regner’s body was recovered in the Fraser River on Tuesday, Aug.27, 2019 near the Sheep Creek Bridge.

Police have maintained all along that they believed the Duncan homicide and the Rudy Johnson Bridge murder were connected.

Two other men from the Williams Lake area, Jordell Sellers, 26, and Michael Drynock, 23, have also been charged with kidnapping, attempted murder and murder in the Regner case.

Inspector Lorne Wood of the BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit praised the work of police which led to the charges.

“These were complex investigations which are now before the courts due to the dedication and hard work of the Williams Lake Detachment and BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit to remove violent offenders off the streets of Williams Lake and area communities,” stated Wood.

Gilbert remains in custody after being denied bail in December in Williams Lake Provincial Court.

Drynock and Sellers are also in custody.

A court ordered publication ban prevents any details surrounding the case and related court proceedings from being published.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. church services resume with public health limits
Next story
Cross-border business interests call for joint Canada, U.S. post-COVID effort

Just Posted

BREAKING: Jayson Gilbert charged in murder of Richard “Savage” Duncan

Gilbert also faces first degree murder in the Rudy Johnson Bridge death of Branton Regner

Fourth first responders salute to frontline workers planned in Williams Lake

Around 40 vehicles from various agencies will do a drive by on Saturday, May 30

Auto racing season idle amid pandemic

“We’re not cancelling the season just yet” - TMS president Kane Fraser said

Mike Shannon brewing up unique coffee blends for Cariboo

Mike Shannon enjoys the perks of owning a coffee business.

Cow moose campaign gets political support in bid to shut down B.C.’s antlerless hunt

BC Liberals call out NDP for increasing antlerless hunt

VIDEO: Bear catches ‘rascally rabbit’ for breakfast near Whistler bus stop

The brief encounter of the bear hunting its meal has gone viral

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Cross-border business interests call for joint Canada, U.S. post-COVID effort

Expanding market opportunities in both countries would speed recovery efforts, says the Canadian American Business Council

COVID-19: B.C. church services resume with public health limits

Maximum 50 in large spaces, Premier John Horgan says

Chilliwack school board censures trustee Barry Neufeld after controversial Facebook post

Board chair issues statement on censure but little else regarding Facebook post controversy

Twenty-nine of Canada’s 48 national parks to reopen to day-use visitors June 1

All national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas have been closed for weeks

JK Rowling publishes first chapters of new story online

Book will be a fairy tale for kids and benefit those particularly affected by the pandemic

VIDEO: Trudeau, Atwood say ‘happy birthday’ to wildlife artist Robert Bateman

Famed Canadian artist celebrated May 23

BC Corrections to expand list of eligible offenders for early release during pandemic

Non-violent offenders are being considered for early release through risk assessment process

Most Read