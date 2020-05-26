BREAKING: Jayson Gilbert charged in murder of Richard “Savage” Duncan

Gilbert also faces first degree murder in the Rudy Johnson Bridge death of Branton Regner

Richard Irvine James Duncan, Jr., also known as ‘Savage,’ was the victim of a shooting in Williams Lake Aug. 6. (Photo submitted)

Jayson Gilbert has been charged with second degree murder in relation to the shooting death of Richard ‘savage’ Duncan from Williams Lake nine months ago, confirmed the BC Provincial Crown Counsel Special Prosecutions Office.

On Aug. 6, 2019 Williams Lake RCMP were called to a residence on Mackenzie Avenue for a shots fired complaint. The victim, also known as Savage, was found severely injured outside of a residence and later succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the Williams Lake Hospital, stated Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, District Advisory NCO (Media Relations) North District.

The BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit and BC Coroner Service attended to assist with the investigation at the time.

Gilbert is also facing charges of kidnapping, attempted murder and one count of first degree murder in relation to the death of Branton Regner following an incident on the Rudy Johnson Bridge three days after the Duncan murder, on Friday, Aug. 9.

Regner and another individual were reported missing following the incident on the bridge, and Regner’s body was recovered in the Fraser River on Tuesday, Aug.27, 2019 near the Sheep Creek Bridge.

Police have maintained all along that they believed the Duncan homicide and the Rudy Johnson Bridge murder were connected.

Two other men from the Williams Lake area, Jordell Sellers, 26, and Michael Drynock, 23, have also been charged with kidnapping, attempted murder and murder in the Regner case.

Inspector Lorne Wood of the BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit praised the work of police which led to the charges.

“These were complex investigations which are now before the courts due to the dedication and hard work of the Williams Lake Detachment and BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit to remove violent offenders off the streets of Williams Lake and area communities,” stated Wood.

Gilbert remains in custody after being denied bail in December in Williams Lake Provincial Court.

Drynock and Sellers are also in custody.

A court ordered publication ban prevents any details surrounding the case and related court proceedings from being published.

