Williams Lake RCMP have provided more details about a December 2019 robbery at the McLeese Lake General Store as they continue to investigate the incident. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

RCMP continue to investigate Dec. 2019 armed robbery at the McLeese Lake General Store

Police provide more suspect details about the crime

RCMP are releasing more details about an armed robbery at the McLeese Lake General Store on Dec. 11, 2019 and urging anyone with information to contact the Williams Lake detachment.

The incident involved a male entering the store with a shotgun at about 6 p.m. demanding lottery tickets and money, Const. Joel Kooger said in a news release issued Sunday, Aug. 2.

When frontline officers responded they were unable to locate the suspect. At the time, Kooger confirmed no one was injured during the incident.

Through the course of the investigation, it has been established the suspect was 35 to 45 years old, Caucasian, heavy set and weighing approximately 275 to 300 pounds, bald with a long dirty blonde unkempt beard and wearing a full body orange traffic suit and a sweater with black and yellow markings.

The suspect’s vehicle was a dark coloured, possibly grey, 2007 to 2011 Ford SUV Expedition with a black roof rack and no front license plate.

Police continue to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to phone the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or if they wish to remain anonymous they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.

Read more: RCMP investigating armed robbery of McLeese Lake General Store


news@wltribune.com
CaribooRCMP

