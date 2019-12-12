RCMP investigating armed robbery of McLeese Lake General Store

At roughly 6 p.m. a suspect, armed with a gun, entered the store and demanded all the cash

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating an armed robbery that took place at the McLeese Lake General Store Wednesday evening.

At roughly 6 p.m. a suspect, armed with a gun, entered the store and demanded all the cash from the till, and lottery tickets.

The suspect is described as being five-foot-10 to six-feet tall, and caucasian with a stocky build, blue eyes and wearing a dark grey or black balaclava with only eyes showing and a black hoodie.

“The Williams Lake RCMP can confirm that no one was injured during the incident,” said Williams Lake RCMP Const. Joel Kooger. “There is no other information to release at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.”

If you have information contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers, if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477.

Crime Stoppers also subscribes to web tips at www.bccrimestoppers.com.

