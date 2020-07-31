Province’s mobile medical unit deployed to Williams Lake during hospital renovations

The unit will provide additional clinical space at Cariboo Memorial from Aug. 4 to Sept. 18, 2020

A mobile medical unit is being brought to Williams Lake to support Cariboo Memorial Hospital during renovations. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

B.C.’s mobile medical unit (MMU) is being deployed to Williams Lake to provide additional clinical space while Cariboo Memorial Hospital undergoes renovations between Aug. 4 to Sept. 18, 2020.

In an invitation to media for a tour of the MMU on Thursday, Aug. 6, the Interior Health Authority noted the unit has been deployed to other communities in the past to support planned renovations and outpatient clinics.

Read more: Extreme cold bursts water pipe, closes emergency and main entrance to Cariboo Memorial Hospital

The MMU is a 16-metre tractor-trailer that expands to a 90-square metre flexible facility with up to six to eight treatment bays for patients.

Clinical capacity of the unit can range from low acuity such as primary health care and outpatient clinics to emergency urgent level care or highest acuity including critical care and emergency surgical care.

If the unit is used for a longer period it can be connected to a hospital’s power system, city water and waste systems, however, it can be self sufficient because it has its own power, limited oxygen and water and waste system.

Cariboo Memorial Hospital is slated for a $217.8-million redevelopment with phase one anticipated to begin in 2021.

Read more: Cariboo Memorial Hospital redevelopment project moves to next stage



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Healthcare and MedicineWilliams Lake