A mobile medical unit is being brought to Williams Lake to support Cariboo Memorial Hospital during renovations. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Province’s mobile medical unit deployed to Williams Lake during hospital renovations

The unit will provide additional clinical space at Cariboo Memorial from Aug. 4 to Sept. 18, 2020

B.C.’s mobile medical unit (MMU) is being deployed to Williams Lake to provide additional clinical space while Cariboo Memorial Hospital undergoes renovations between Aug. 4 to Sept. 18, 2020.

In an invitation to media for a tour of the MMU on Thursday, Aug. 6, the Interior Health Authority noted the unit has been deployed to other communities in the past to support planned renovations and outpatient clinics.

Read more: Extreme cold bursts water pipe, closes emergency and main entrance to Cariboo Memorial Hospital

The MMU is a 16-metre tractor-trailer that expands to a 90-square metre flexible facility with up to six to eight treatment bays for patients.

Clinical capacity of the unit can range from low acuity such as primary health care and outpatient clinics to emergency urgent level care or highest acuity including critical care and emergency surgical care.

If the unit is used for a longer period it can be connected to a hospital’s power system, city water and waste systems, however, it can be self sufficient because it has its own power, limited oxygen and water and waste system.

Cariboo Memorial Hospital is slated for a $217.8-million redevelopment with phase one anticipated to begin in 2021.

Read more: Cariboo Memorial Hospital redevelopment project moves to next stage


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Healthcare and MedicineWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. teacher hopes province will change back-to-school plan in fear of COVID transmission

Just Posted

Province’s mobile medical unit deployed to Williams Lake during hospital renovations

The unit will provide additional clinical space at Cariboo Memorial from Aug. 4 to Sept. 18, 2020

Chimney Lake algae bloom raises some concerns

Lake resident said she doesn’t want to promote fear and is having it tested

Hometown: Turning creative hobby into a business venture

Allan Stafford, 21, set up a woodworking business after COVID-19 slowed drafting opportunities

Special weather statement issued for Cariboo Chilcotin

Severe thunderstorms may develop Friday afternoon, cautions Environment Canada

Tl’etinqox chief and TNG tribal chair recovering after ‘life-altering’ open heart surgery

Chief Joe Alphonse broke his silence on his health situation Thursday, July 30

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

One new care facility outbreak reported in Burnaby

B.C. teacher hopes province will change back-to-school plan in fear of COVID transmission

‘My ideal would be that I go back to a classroom where everybody’s wearing masks,’ says Lizanne Foster

Interior Health shuffling resources to allow for increased COVID-19 contact tracing

Resources are being shuffled in Kamloops

Interior Health reports nine new COVID-19 cases, seven linked to Kelowna

IH has reported 369 cases since the pandemic began, 137 of which have come from the Kelowna area since June 26

B.C. health-care workers asked to share experiences of racism as part of independent probe

The survey is part of an independent investigation on discrimination in healthcare

Temperature records broken during heat wave in Southern Interior

Lytton was the hottest place in the province on Thursday

Someone stole a portable toilet meant for truckers along Highway 3 in Kootenays

Maintenance company makes callout for portable washroom to be returned

Bail hearing delayed again for man accused in Rideau Hall gate-ramming

Corey Hurren faces 21 weapons charges and one of threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Salmonella cases in Western and Central Canada linked to U.S.-grown red onions

PHAC says Canadian-grown red onions are not affected by the advisory

Most Read