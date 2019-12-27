Cariboo Memorial Hospital redevelopment project moves to next stage

Interior Health lays out necessary qualifications for design-build teams

Redevelopment of Cariboo Memorial Hospital (CMH) is moving forward this week, confirmed Interior Health.

A request for qualifications (RFQ) for the project has been released asking qualified design-build teams interested in building the project to come forward.

“Our government is committed to the redevelopment of Cariboo Memorial Hospital, a project that will improve health-care for people in Williams Lake and the Cariboo Chilcotin,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “This important next step of releasing a request for qualifications means we are moving forward step-by-step to the construction stage. Like many of you, I can’t wait.”

The RFQ lays out the necessary qualifications for a team that will design and build the three-storey addition to CMH, which will also include a basement and renovations to the existing hospital building.

The RFQ will close in March 2020.

Following that, a Request for Proposals (RFP) will be released to the short-listed companies that respond to the RFQ, requesting a more detailed proposal.

Read more: Final funding approval given for CMH redevelopment

CMH Redevelopment will be completed in two phases. Phase one will begin in 2021, with work on the new addition expected to finish in 2023. Phase two renovations to the current hospital are expected to be complete in 2025.

To help oversee the CMH Redevelopment project, IH has engaged:

· IBI Group Architects Inc. (architectural, interior design and landscape consultants)

· AES Engineering Ltd. (electrical engineering consultants)

· WSP Canada Inc. (mechanical engineering consultants)

CMH Redevelopment is a $217.8-million project being funded by the provincial government, Interior Health and the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District.

Features include a larger emergency department, expanded ambulatory care and maternal and women’s health units, a mental health and substance use inpatient unit, and space for the University of British Columbia’s Faculty of Medicine.

During planning for CMH Redevelopment, there has been a high level of community involvement. This will result in a redeveloped CMH that will reflect the unique identity and needs of the local communities, including an inter-faith sacred space and the inclusion of space for Aboriginal Patient Navigators.

Read more: Cariboo Memorial Hospital unveils sacred space


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Liberals face challenge to climate, economic policies early in 2020

Just Posted

Cariboo Memorial Hospital redevelopment project moves to next stage

Interior Health lays out necessary qualifications for design-build teams

Editorial: Drive carefully this winter

ICBC offers some holiday season tips

Season’s Greetings: Childhood Christmas card contest prize still a treasure

Linda Purjue penned a Christmas memory for the Tribune Spirit of Christmas writing contest

Season’s Greetings: Rural school heart of Big Lake community

Principal Holly Zurak talks about why she loves the school

Season’s Greetings: Unexpected guests warm the heart at Christmas

Claudia Schalm was a winner in this year’s writing contest

QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2019?

A lot of news happened here in B.C., across the country and around the world this past year

VIDEO: New Year’s resolutions help plot path to improving your financial health in 2020

Just resolving to spend less won’t cut it, one expert says

Liberals face challenge to climate, economic policies early in 2020

Frontier mine’s approval will be contingent on determining how it fits into the ‘net zero by 2050’ goal

Parks Canada warns of considerable avalanche risk in B.C. and Alberta

Parks Canada says the danger rating forecast is considerable to moderate for Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks

No injuries in B.C. train derailment, environmental crews assessing impacts: CN

No one was injured, there were no fires and no railcars carrying dangerous goods were involved

Lafrenière has 4 points, Canada roars back to beat U.S. 6-4 at world juniors

Canadians tangle with Russia on Saturday

Tennis star Bianca Andreescu named The Canadian Press female athlete of the year

Bianca Andreescu’s list of accomplishments over the last 12 months is a long one

Encore no more? Musicians debate if forced concert callbacks are out of style

Punk rockers Pup have banned the encore from their setlists

B.C. solicitor general forecasts better year ahead for cannabis products, revenue

Premier Horgan said he wants B.C. to take better advantage of the province’s worldwide reputation

Most Read