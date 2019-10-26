Cariboo Regional District vice-chair John Massier, chair Margo Wagner and 100 Mile House Mayor Mitch Campsall (right) pose with Christine Dillabaugh, manager, and Tim Tribe, vice-president, University Advancement, University of Northern British Columbia after Dillabaugh and Tribe gave the CRD board an update on the Northern Medical Programs Trust. Massier and Wagner are presently trust board members and Campsall was on the trust board previously. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Final funding approval given for CMH redevelopment

The Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District’s share is $87,099,000 for the project

As anticipated, the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District (CCRHD) Board approved funding for the Cariboo Memorial Hospital redevelopment project at its regular meeting Friday, Oct. 25.

The $87,099,000 represents 40 percent of the total estimated project cost of $217,745,000.

A large portion of the money has been saved up from taxation, as the hospital district has been setting aside reserve funds for the last 18 years.

During a previous interview, chief financial officer of the Cariboo Regional District, Kevin Erickson, said the CCRHD is in a strong position to financially contribute to “this vital health investment in the Cariboo.”

“The CCRHD currently has $66.5 million in cash and investments,” Erickson said. “A large portion of the money has been saved up from taxation, as we’ve been setting aside reserve funds for the last 18 years.”

UNBC Northern Medical Programs Trust has given out $1.7 million since its inception

Tim Tribe and Christine Dillabaugh from the University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC) met with the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District (CCRHD) Board to discuss UNBC’s Northern Medical Programs Trust (NMPT). Currently the CCRHD has a three-year contribution agreement with NMPT for $40,000 per year.

Tribe said there was trepidation at first about supporting the trust.

“You have shown a commitment and should be commended,” Tribe told the board, adding it is the only trust in B.C. that supports medical programs.

The NMPT is a partnership between northern B.C. communities, corporate organizations from the north and UNBC to support educational experiences that provide exposure to rural practice in the North.

108 Greenbelt bylaw offence fee changes

The penalty for cutting or removing trees, logs, brush or other natural growth without permission on 108 Mile Ranch Greenbelt lands has been increased to $500 from the previous $100. The increase was approved by the CRD board.

Further, the bylaw has now changed the infraction from plural to singular to allow bylaw enforcement wider discretion to issue individual penalties for each tree cut in more serious cases.

The penalty increase comes at the request of the 108 Greenbelt Commission.

Grant for assistance approved

The CRD Board approved a $1,000 grant from the Electoral Area E Grants for Assistance Fund for the Chimney and Felker Lakes Landholder Association. The Association will use the grant to purchase a multi-use sound system.

With files from the CRD's manager of communications


