Owner of derelict gas station and restaurant plans to renovate

The owner of the Shell and Quiznos on Broadway Avenue South is working with Sprucelee Construction

The owner of a gas station and restaurant in Williams Lake that has been closed for several years is hoping to renovate and re-open.

In January of this year, the owner asked the city for another year to clean up the site.

Read more: Derelict building remediation needed sooner than later

At its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 20 city council approved two development permit applications for the site.

As a result, notice of the plan will now go to surrounding property owners and tenants within a 100-metre radius and be brought back to council for further consideration at its Dec. 18 regular meeting.

Sprucelee Construction is working with the applicant, Marvin Neufeld of Williams Lake and owner, Jim Man Lee Ltd., on the project.

Before council voted all in favour of moving the applications forward, Coun. Scott Nelson said the City pushed the owner to develop the property.

“It’s an eyesore and it’s a significant mess so this is a very good proposal,” Nelson said. “It’s actually an extension with a canopy. It is good news for Williams Lake.”

news@wltribune.com

 

A design concept submitted for 1238 Broadway Ave. South. File submitted

Previous story
‘I’m pretty pumped:’ On-ice reunion for injured Humboldt Broncos
Next story
UK and EU agree draft text on future relations after Brexit

Just Posted

Owner of derelict gas station and restaurant plans to renovate

The owner of the Shell and Quiznos on Broadway Avenue South is working with Sprucelee Construction

Blue Fins send strong team north for PG meet

Twenty-nine Williams Lake Blue Fins swimmers made their way to Prince George during the weekend

Most of Williams Lake crime trends on the decrease says RCMP Inspector

Insp. Jeff Pelley gave city council an update outlining the latest statistics

The crown jewel of craft fairs the Medieval Market is this weekend

The Medieval Market returns this weekend with scores of vendors and live music.

Three of five cannabis shop applications receive green light in Williams Lake

The other two applicants were instructed by city council to apply for development variance permits

VIDEO: Take an aerial tour of Churn Creek Protected Area

A rare and fragile ecosystem

‘We will fight’ in court if back-to-work legislation passes, postal union warns

Liberals have brought in legislation to force an end to rotating strikes by Canada Post workers

Morneau hopes new NAFTA deal signed next week, stresses tariff issue is separate

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canada is working with the U.S. to solve the tit-for-tat tariff dispute.

B.C. electoral reform option designed by University of Alberta student

“That to me was a significant problem. Regardless of where someone lives, their vote should matter,” Sean Graham said from Edmonton.

‘I’m pretty pumped:’ On-ice reunion for injured Humboldt Broncos

The weekend will also include dropping the puck at an NHL Colorado Avalanche game as well as attending an NFL game with the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Republicans divided over Trump’s posture toward Saudi Arabia

Many Republicans have denounced Trump’s decision not to levy harsher penalties on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

UK and EU agree draft text on future relations after Brexit

European Commissioners met Thursday in an extraordinary session at a critical stage in Brexit negotiations, ahead of a weekend EU summit focused on Britain’s departure from the bloc.

Getzlaf lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over skidding Canucks

Vancouver now winless since Nov. 8

Pressure builds for B.C. to recognize physicians assistants

“We can make a difference and I think we’re being overlooked.”

Most Read