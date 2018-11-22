Owner of derelict gas station and restaurant plans to renovate

The owner of the Shell and Quiznos on Broadway Avenue South is working with Sprucelee Construction

The owner of a gas station and restaurant in Williams Lake that has been closed for several years is hoping to renovate and re-open.

In January of this year, the owner asked the city for another year to clean up the site.

At its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 20 city council approved two development permit applications for the site.

As a result, notice of the plan will now go to surrounding property owners and tenants within a 100-metre radius and be brought back to council for further consideration at its Dec. 18 regular meeting.

Sprucelee Construction is working with the applicant, Marvin Neufeld of Williams Lake and owner, Jim Man Lee Ltd., on the project.

Before council voted all in favour of moving the applications forward, Coun. Scott Nelson said the City pushed the owner to develop the property.

“It’s an eyesore and it’s a significant mess so this is a very good proposal,” Nelson said. “It’s actually an extension with a canopy. It is good news for Williams Lake.”

