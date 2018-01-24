Derelict building remediation needed sooner than later

Williams Lake city council does not want to give the owner of Broadway Shell another year to deal with his building.

City council wants the owner of the Broadway Shell to clean up the site, which has been subject to a derelict building permit since January 2016. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

The owner of Broadway Shell in Williams Lake is asking for another year to deal with his derelict building, but city council does not want to wait that long.

Mayor Walt Cobb said under the city’s derelict building permit extension, Alberta-owner Jim Jim has requested a one-year extension to the two year permit he received in January 2016.

The City’s bylaw services officer Evan Dean prepared a report for city council’s consideration at it Tuesday meeting recommending an additional 12-month derelict registration permit for the building at 1238 Broadway Avenue South be approved.

Coun. Ivan Bonnell said under the bylaw it would be the last time the permit could be extended.

“After this extension the owner would either have to demolish the building or bring it to compliance by upgrading it,” Bonnell said. “At the end of 2018 either of those two actions have to happen.”

Cobb asked staff it was necessary to extend the bylaw?

Responding chief administrative officer Milo MacDonald said bylaw services spoke with the owner and felt it was the best solution.

“The owner plans to come and visit the site in 2018, and apparently has a sincere intention to do what is required, but just needs that additional time,” MacDonald told council.

Cobb said he is not in favour of extending the permit.

“We are going to go through the same scenario that we have with the Slumber Lodge, and I think we should move on it,” Cobb said and suggested the City give the owner 30 days to come up with a plan.

Council unanimously agreed to defer making a decision on the matter until hearing back from the bylaw office on what the owner is willing to do.

As a former gas station, the lot still has underground fuel storage tanks on site that have been out of service.

According to the NFPA 30 Flammable and Combustible Liquids Code, underground fuel storage tanks are not permitted to be left in the ground when no longer in service, Dean noted in a report to council.

Presently the total value for the property is listed at $203,700 on the B.C. Assessment website. It was built in 1973.

Cobb confirmed during the roundtable at the end of the meeting that nothing has moved forward as of yet with the Slumber Lodge.



