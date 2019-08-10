One suspect arrested for attempted murder near Williams Lake

Rudy Johnson Bridge, 25 kilometres north of Williams Lake, was closed for several hours Friday, Aug. 9. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

RCMP have one person in custody charged with two counts of attempted murder for an incident at the Rudy Johnson Bridge on Friday, Aug. 9.

On Saturday, police released some details on why access to the Rudy Johnson Bridge was shut down for several hours Friday and about last Tuesday’s homicide in Williams Lake.

On Aug. 9, police entered into an investigation involving an incident at the Rudy Johnson bridge, said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, district advisory NCO media relations North District, in a press release issued Saturday.

While police were following up on this investigation a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle in the homicide from Aug. 6 in Williams Lake at a property in the 1100 block of Mackenzie Ave. North was observed on Highway 97.

Following a brief police chase the vehicle was prevented from leaving near Airport Road, just north of Williams Lake.

Three people were taken into custody, two of those people have since been released pending further investigation into the flight from police offence.

Saunderson said Jayson Gilbert remains in custody and has been charged with two counts of attempted murder for the incident at the Rudy Johnson bridge.

This incident is also a missing person investigation and police are attempting to locate Branton Regner.

Anyone who may have information regarding Regner or his whereabouts is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

At this time no charges have been laid for the homicide that occurred on Aug. 6, Saunderson added, noting preliminary indicators suggest these two investigations may be linked.

These remain active investigations for the Williams Lake RCMP and North District Major Crime Unit, said Inspector Jeff Pelley, Officer in Charge of the Williams Lake RCMP.

”It is important that any potential witnesses, or people that may have information about these incidents, contact the police,” Pelley said.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 222-8477.

