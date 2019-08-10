Rudy Johnson Bridge, 25 kilometres north of Williams Lake, was closed for several hours Friday, Aug. 9. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

One suspect arrested for attempted murder near Williams Lake

RCMP release some details on Rudy Johnson Bridge incident

RCMP have one person in custody charged with two counts of attempted murder for an incident at the Rudy Johnson Bridge on Friday, Aug. 9.

On Saturday, police released some details on why access to the Rudy Johnson Bridge was shut down for several hours Friday and about last Tuesday’s homicide in Williams Lake.

On Aug. 9, police entered into an investigation involving an incident at the Rudy Johnson bridge, said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, district advisory NCO media relations North District, in a press release issued Saturday.

Read more: RCMP on scene at Rudy Johnson Bridge

While police were following up on this investigation a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle in the homicide from Aug. 6 in Williams Lake at a property in the 1100 block of Mackenzie Ave. North was observed on Highway 97.

Following a brief police chase the vehicle was prevented from leaving near Airport Road, just north of Williams Lake.

Three people were taken into custody, two of those people have since been released pending further investigation into the flight from police offence.

Saunderson said Jayson Gilbert remains in custody and has been charged with two counts of attempted murder for the incident at the Rudy Johnson bridge.

This incident is also a missing person investigation and police are attempting to locate Branton Regner.

Anyone who may have information regarding Regner or his whereabouts is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

At this time no charges have been laid for the homicide that occurred on Aug. 6, Saunderson added, noting preliminary indicators suggest these two investigations may be linked.

These remain active investigations for the Williams Lake RCMP and North District Major Crime Unit, said Inspector Jeff Pelley, Officer in Charge of the Williams Lake RCMP.

”It is important that any potential witnesses, or people that may have information about these incidents, contact the police,” Pelley said.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 222-8477.

Read more: RCMP investigating early morning homicide in Williams Lake


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Refugees in 2015, Syrians now citizens in time for 2019 federal election

Just Posted

One suspect arrested for attempted murder near Williams Lake

RCMP release some details on Rudy Johnson Bridge incident

E-Sports Summer Tour: The Puddle a ‘Smashing’ success

Forty-seven participants of all ages turned out to the Elks Hall basement July 20

City hosting public consultation on Pinnacle Pellet’s proposed expansion

Residents of the lakecity will be given the opportunity to speak for or against this proposal

WATCH: Lakecity enjoys evening performance by Don Alder

Performances in the Park enjoys clear skies and a talented night of music

EDITORIAL: In awe of 4-H

More than 100 young people are participating in the Williams Lake and District 61st Annual 4-H Show and Sale

Documentary on historic totem pole raising in Haida Gwaii heading to TIFF

Old Massett totem pole raising revisited in Christopher Auchter’s documentary Now Is The Time

Sea to Sky Gondola cable may have been cut deliberately: Squamish RCMP

Operators of the Squamish, B.C. gondola said it will be inoperable until further notice

Mexican expat allegedly harassed by fake immigration officer while busking in Victoria

Fernando Garci-Crespo Santalo says he was approached by a man while singing in Spanish

RCMP find item that may be connected to northern B.C. murder cases

Items not detailed but could be relevant, said police

Horse tests positive for West Nile Virus in Princeton, B.C.

West Nile Virus is a disease that can spread from infected corvid birds

Powerful photo showing fire crew huddled together in Okanagan goes viral

The image was captured by a resident in Oliver on Aug. 9 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Syrians gradually integrating into Canadian society, latest report finds

Pledge to resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees became a hallmark promise from the Liberals in 2015

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

Taking the long way: Two men paddle from southern B.C. to Alaska

The 1,287-kilometre trip took 55 days

Most Read