RCMP remain on scene at Rudy Johnson Bridge

Traffic is not being permitted to cross the bridge until further notice

7 p.m.

Update:

RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley, Officer in Charge of the Williams Lake detachment said Friday evening the Rudy Johnson Bridge is closed to the public until further notice given an active police investigation.

Insp. Pelley said further details will be released in the future.

4:30 p.m.

RCMP officers are on scene Friday afternoon at the Rudy Johnson Bridge 25 kilometres north of Williams Lake.

Traffic is being stopped from crossing the bridge at the bottom of the hill on either side as of 4:00 p.m.

En route back to Williams Lake our reporter was passed by three Central Cariboo Search and Rescue vehicles driving north on the Soda Creek Road.

It is not certain if CCSAR has been dispatched to the scene, however, the lights on all three trucks were not flashing at the time.

We have reached out to the RCMP for comment.

More to come


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Williams Lake RCMP have blocked access to the Rudy Johnson Bridge Friday afternoon. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

RCMP officers are on scene at the Rudy Johnson Bridge Friday north of Williams Lake. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Previous story
Tri-university project researching six large B.C. Interior watersheds

Just Posted

RCMP remain on scene at Rudy Johnson Bridge

Traffic is not being permitted to cross the bridge until further notice

Tri-university project researching six large B.C. Interior watersheds

Data collected will help inform the impact of disturbance on streams

LETTERS: Many short-term options to fix city’s water issues

A good number of residents already have water treatment devices in place

Points race coming down to the wire at Thunder Mountain

Action gets underway Saturday, Aug. 10, with qualifying laps beginning at 4 p.m.

Ana Rawlek: Williams Lake Latino community’s ambassador

Having lived in the lakecity since the mid 1990s Rawlek knows what it’s like to be a newcomer

VIDEO: 14-year-old boy who overdosed mourned at B.C. skatepark

Police watchdog investigating after boy’s apparent drug overdose in Langley

Fishing, boat checks keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy

B.C. Day weekend peak for recreational angling infractions

Camper hurt in ‘very rare’ wolf attack in Banff National Park

Animal euthanized after it attacked a tent at the Ramparts Creek campground

B.C.’s first anti-pollution unit installed at Victoria-area marina

Device skims the water’s surface to collect debris, plastics and even oil

Husband of jaywalking couple awarded $98,000 in damages after seeing wife get hit

His wife was hit by a motorcycle as the pair crossed Victoria’s Yates Street in 2013

Police seize cash, vehicles and drugs headed to B.C.’s Shambhala music festival

Dealer busted en route to electronic music festival in West Kootenay

‘We made it as far as we could’: Woman gives birth on side of B.C. highway

Gaia Realina couldn’t wait to join her family, arriving Aug. 2 as parents were en route to midwife

Bear bites dog, owner punches bear in a northern B.C. encounter

The bear bit the man, who managed to escape and get help at the Carcross Health Station in Yukon

B.C.-born NHL captain Shea Weber gifted ‘Old Town Road’ sign from Sicamous

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X will also recieve signs like NHL star Shea Weber

Most Read