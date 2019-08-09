RCMP remain on scene at Rudy Johnson Bridge

Traffic is not being permitted to cross the bridge until further notice

7 p.m.

Update:

RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley, Officer in Charge of the Williams Lake detachment said Friday evening the Rudy Johnson Bridge is closed to the public until further notice given an active police investigation.

Insp. Pelley said further details will be released in the future.

4:30 p.m.

RCMP officers are on scene Friday afternoon at the Rudy Johnson Bridge 25 kilometres north of Williams Lake.

Traffic is being stopped from crossing the bridge at the bottom of the hill on either side as of 4:00 p.m.

En route back to Williams Lake our reporter was passed by three Central Cariboo Search and Rescue vehicles driving north on the Soda Creek Road.

It is not certain if CCSAR has been dispatched to the scene, however, the lights on all three trucks were not flashing at the time.

Williams Lake RCMP have blocked access to the Rudy Johnson Bridge Friday afternoon. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo