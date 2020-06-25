Natural playspace at new Williams Lake daycare aims to stimulate children’s imagination and activity

Brothers Jericho and Shephard Murphy-Lulua strike a pose at a new natural playground being installed at daycare Little Mukluks. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Little Moccasins Learning Centre program co-ordinator Sheena Rogers and parent representative Dannika Murphy (holding Karliah Muphy-Lulua) are excited with how the new playground is coming along at Little Mukluks daycare that has yet to open. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
A playground made of wood is being installed at a new daycare for children of Aboriginal ancestry in Williams Lake. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Children’s imaginations will be able to run even more freely at a Williams Lake daycare through a newly-built natural playspace.

The log structures, including child-sized friendly tables and chairs as well as bridges and a long house by Pioneer Log Homes are being installed at the licensed daycare — Little Mukluks — at 254 First Avenue North.

Sheena Rogers, program co-ordinator of Little Moccasins Learning Centre will manage the new 24-space daycare for toddlers and children of Aboriginal ancestry ages three to five.

She noted Cariboo Friendship Society executive director Rosanna McGregor said numerous studies have indicated children are more active when playgrounds include natural elements.

Read More: Zoning approved for Cariboo Friendship Society daycare downtown

At Little Moccasins, another daycare operated by CFS, Rogers noticed children where not utilizing their play structure as often compared to children in their other program using their natural play space.

“On the first day that we put in our playground a little girl went out there and was sitting on a log and she was making arm movements,” she recalled. “We went over there and said ‘what’s going on’ and she said ‘I’m just out here fishing,’ so it just changes their whole ability to think. They’re more open-minded because those other ones are pretty directive — you go up the stairs, you go down the slide where with these they can make it whatever they want it to be.”

A 2014 study by the University of British Columbia found playgrounds that include natural elements such as sand, bricks and bamboo increase children’s activity and even reduce depression signs after two daycare centres in East Vancouver were transformed from a dull outdoor space into an imaginative playground.

Research by scholar network, PlayCore has also found that increased play value, higher levels of physical activity and improved environmental sustainability result from naturalized playgrounds.

Read More: Williams Lake daycare closes as a COVID-19 precaution

Construction on the daycare began last year by Sprucelee Construction, and Rogers said there are about 100 children already on the waiting list.

Due to COVID-19 an opening date is not known.

Little Mukluks is funded through Aboriginal Head Start of B.C.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DaycareFirst Nations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Boat owners brandishing boat hooks help police catch suspect at Nanaimo marina

Just Posted

Natural playspace at new Williams Lake daycare aims to stimulate children’s imagination and activity

Little Mukluks is a new daycare in Williams Lake

MLA, B.C. ranchers call for seats at table in ongoing Aboriginal declared title land discussions

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett wants fair compensation for impacted business owners

Williams Lake laundromat owner adjusts to COVID-19

Elisna de Swardt hopes changes they’ve made will be permanent

Two arrested after multiple firearms, drugs seized from vehicle in Williams Lake

The vehicle was stopped due to an active firearms investigation

OUR HOMETOWN: Tom Wong rolls with the punches

Local sports organizations have benefited from Wong’s generosity as a backer of youth athletics

B.C. records 14 new cases, one death as province eyes Phase Three in restart plan

Fourteen people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Boat owners brandishing boat hooks help police catch suspect at Nanaimo marina

Suspect flees, leaps into the water after allegedly lighting up meth pipe in front of RCMP officers

MLA ‘devastated’ by claims of racist blood-alcohol game at Greater Victoria hospital

Adam Olsen says racism in B.C. health care system is pervasive

‘Salmon cannon’ up and running at B.C. landslide, though fish slow to arrive

Gwil Roberts says early runs of chinook can begin arriving in the area in late May

COVID-19: B.C. moves to allow three years of budget deficits

Carole James and cabinet to take 10-per-cent pay cut

Woman in hospital after spending all night trapped under vehicle in West Kootenay

Unidentified driver was airlifted to hospital in Kelowna

Should CERB be transformed into a universal income program?

Sixty per cent of Canadians in a recent survey say the wealthiest should pick up guaranteed income bill

B.C. man sues corrections officers after fellow inmate dies in transfer van

Lawsuit claims two officers wouldn’t stop the van, despite inmates banging walls and shouting for help

Most Read