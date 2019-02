Cariboo Friendship Society has received the go-ahead for its proposed daycare at 254 First Avenue North. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

A new daycare proposed by the Cariboo Friendship Society (CFS) received the green light during the city council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 26.

Council approved a zoning amendment bylaw allowing licensed daycare for the 254 First Avenue North location.

Prior to the unanimous endorsement from council, there was a public hearing scheduled, however no one voiced opposition to the daycare.

When CFS executive director Rosanna McGregor first appeared at a council meeting in January to request the zoning amendment she said there are lots of parents not being able to work because daycare is not affordable or available.

Sheena Rogers, manager of Little Moccasins Learning Centre will manage the new daycare and said the CFS put in an application to Aboriginal Head Start for funding when all came out from the provincial government to develop new daycares.



