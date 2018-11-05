Museum renovation contract awarded in Williams Lake

City council has approved a contract to complete work at the Tourism Discovery Centre for the museum

Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin co-ordinator Joe Borsato stands in an area of the museum where renovations will get underway in December to create more display space and better lighting. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

The Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin will be receiving more renovations promised by the City for its space at the Tourism Discovery Centre.

In the summer of 2017 the museum was relocated.

At its regular council meeting held Oct. 30, city council approved awarding Sprucelee Construction Ltd. the $217,805-contract to complete the work.

In a report to council, procurement co-ordinator Angela Cail noted the budget funding is being provided by the Rural Dividend Grant which provides for museum establishments in new locations.

A second bid came from Lauren Bros. Construction Ltd. in the amount of $231,117.

“It will be basically cleaning up the unfinished area in the lower level so it creates more exhibit space,” said the museum’s co-ordinator Joe Borsato. “We will also be moving our office to the other side of the building and making a board room, an artifact repair room.”

The reno will also include more lighting which will be great because Borsato said he’s been struggling with limited lighting for exhibiting paintings and other artifacts.

“We will be putting in more community exhibits ranging from science and technology to the diverse immigrant communities that have shaped Williams Lake to general life in the city going back 100 years.”

There will be also be more lighting installed upstairs where the Cowboy Hall of Fame is on display.

“It will be nice to concentrate our archives even more and put out more of them for display purposes.”

Borsato said the work will begin in December and be finished by the spring. He also reminded the public of the upcoming Cowboy Christmas taking place Saturday, Nov. 24 and the museum AGM taking place at city hall chambers on Thursday, Nov. 29.



