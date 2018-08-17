Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin enjoys summer of recovery

How the museum is faring a year after relocation

One year after an abrupt relocation, coupled with the evacuation of Williams Lake, the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin has finally been able to consistently welcome locals and tourists alike to their new location at the Tourism Discovery Centre.

For Joe Borsato, museum co-ordinator, there has been a staggering difference between the museum’s summer season compared to last year.

“The wildfires broke out after we finished moving, so all eyes were on Williams Lake,” said Borsato. “Subsequently, people were asking, ‘how did the museum fare after all of that?’ We hadn’t really had a chance to say that we had moved in before the fires hit, so this year we’ve really been trying to get the word out about our new location, our new displays and the changes we have made.”

Borsato explained that due to the wildfires last year, the museum was never able to get a firm grasp on how the public would receive their relocation. Despite that, Borsato states that settling into the new location has been rewarding.

READ MORE: Special meeting called to discuss future of Museum of Cariboo Chilcotin

“We still don’t have some of the finished walls or finished flooring, so the move has been a bit of a process, but it’s been good,” said Borsato. “We can still use this space and fill it up with as many exhibits as possible. We’re slowly coming together.”

One of the featured exhibits this summer is a multitude of historic paintings by Hermia Fraser, an artist who lived in the area during the 1960s and 70s.

Additionally, a modern, two-dimensional sketch of the five Tsilhqot’in Nation chiefs who were hanged in Quesnel was acquired for National Indigenous Peoples Day in June, something Borsato says provides some harrowing context regarding the region’s history.

Museum staff are reportedly working on an exhibit focusing on the wildfires of last year, as well as the history of wildfires in region, which Borsato says will hopefully be ready for public viewing by the end of August.

“Wildfires have been a huge element in this region’s history,” said Borsato.

“The museum is definitely interested in doing some exhibits on the topic because we want to make sure that people are informed about it.”

Due to the museum’s new home being located in the Tourism Discovery Centre, Borsato says that he has noticed a real difference in terms of the time people are spending in the building, as well as a whole new group of clientele checking out the museum who would normally just be passing through.

“It’s been a really great facility to work in,” said Borsato.

“We get a nice broad mix of both locals and tourists during the summer, plus a lot of researchers coming in. Regardless of the relocation, the interest in the museum is still there, for sure.”

Looking forward, Borsato says that school tours and the return of the Cowboy Christmas Craft Fair and Concert on Nov. 24 are on the horizon as the museum continues to try to provide a unique, heritage experience for the numerous visitors each year.

“A lot of people come in for different reasons,” said Borsato.

“Whether they are just passing through and they want a quick primer on what kind of area this is, or they are looking to further understand what life in the British Columbia Interior. I think we are able to provide answers to that.”


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin has finally been able to consistently welcome locals and tourists alike to their new location at the Tourism Discovery Centre.

Previous story
Fraser River protectors enjoy Scout Island hospitality

Just Posted

Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin enjoys summer of recovery

How the museum is faring a year after relocation

Willie Sellars wins WLIB election for chief

After serving three terms as a councillor, the 34-year-old will now serve a four-year term as chief

CRD issues evacuation order for Dean River North and Ulkatcho First Nation

The order includes 57 properties in the CRD and five properties on Ulkatcho First Nation

VIDEO, PHOTO GALLERY: Williams Lake’s Thunder Mountain Speedway pays tribute with Doug Larson Memorial Race

Doug Larson was every kid’s hero, said professional auto racer Trevor Seibert

Lakecity residents encouraged to fill out economic development strategy survey

Strategy to identify priority opportunities for the region, and ways to support businesses

Kim XO is Black Press Media’s fashionista

Starting Sept. 7, stylist Kim XO will host Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on Black Press Meida

Minister optimistic after 2 days of Columbia River Treaty negotiations

Canadian and U.S. officials met in Nelson Wednesday and Thursday to discuss future of the treaty

Man dies in B.C. police cell while awaiting court hearing

An independent investigation is underway after a man died while in Penticton police custody Aug. 16

RCMP appeal for tips, dashcam footage in German tourist shooting west of Calgary

The Durango crashed into the ditch after the shooting near the Goodstoney Rodeo Centre

2 nurses attacked at B.C. psych hospital, union calls for in-unit security

PHSA says that in-unit guards would do more harm than good

Former B.C. optician won’t be jailed for sexually assaulting minor

Kenneth Pilkington sentenced to 24 months’ probation for offence three decades ago

Red Cross now accepting donations for those impacted by B.C. wildfires

The Canadian Red Cross is asking for help now and in the weeks and months ahead.

B.C. program to educate parents reduces ‘shaken baby syndrome’ by 35%

Period of PURPLE Crying was launched nearly a decade ago

B.C. golfer, just 23, scores the rare albatross

Six-million-to-one shot a first for the Terrace club

Most Read