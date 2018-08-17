Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin enjoys summer of recovery

One year after an abrupt relocation, coupled with the evacuation of Williams Lake, the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin has finally been able to consistently welcome locals and tourists alike to their new location at the Tourism Discovery Centre.

For Joe Borsato, museum co-ordinator, there has been a staggering difference between the museum’s summer season compared to last year.

“The wildfires broke out after we finished moving, so all eyes were on Williams Lake,” said Borsato. “Subsequently, people were asking, ‘how did the museum fare after all of that?’ We hadn’t really had a chance to say that we had moved in before the fires hit, so this year we’ve really been trying to get the word out about our new location, our new displays and the changes we have made.”

Borsato explained that due to the wildfires last year, the museum was never able to get a firm grasp on how the public would receive their relocation. Despite that, Borsato states that settling into the new location has been rewarding.

“We still don’t have some of the finished walls or finished flooring, so the move has been a bit of a process, but it’s been good,” said Borsato. “We can still use this space and fill it up with as many exhibits as possible. We’re slowly coming together.”

One of the featured exhibits this summer is a multitude of historic paintings by Hermia Fraser, an artist who lived in the area during the 1960s and 70s.

Additionally, a modern, two-dimensional sketch of the five Tsilhqot’in Nation chiefs who were hanged in Quesnel was acquired for National Indigenous Peoples Day in June, something Borsato says provides some harrowing context regarding the region’s history.

Museum staff are reportedly working on an exhibit focusing on the wildfires of last year, as well as the history of wildfires in region, which Borsato says will hopefully be ready for public viewing by the end of August.

“Wildfires have been a huge element in this region’s history,” said Borsato.

“The museum is definitely interested in doing some exhibits on the topic because we want to make sure that people are informed about it.”

Due to the museum’s new home being located in the Tourism Discovery Centre, Borsato says that he has noticed a real difference in terms of the time people are spending in the building, as well as a whole new group of clientele checking out the museum who would normally just be passing through.

“It’s been a really great facility to work in,” said Borsato.

“We get a nice broad mix of both locals and tourists during the summer, plus a lot of researchers coming in. Regardless of the relocation, the interest in the museum is still there, for sure.”

Looking forward, Borsato says that school tours and the return of the Cowboy Christmas Craft Fair and Concert on Nov. 24 are on the horizon as the museum continues to try to provide a unique, heritage experience for the numerous visitors each year.

“A lot of people come in for different reasons,” said Borsato.

“Whether they are just passing through and they want a quick primer on what kind of area this is, or they are looking to further understand what life in the British Columbia Interior. I think we are able to provide answers to that.”



