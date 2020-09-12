Pictured are some rusted items that have been identified for deaccessioning at the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Museum making space through deaccessioning project

The project is part of the museum’s larger Red Cross Relocation and Restoration Project

The Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin is doing some fall cleaning.

Called a deaccessioning project as part of its larger Red Cross Relocation and Restoration Project, the initiative aims to relocate items from the museum’s collection that do not fit in the collection for a number of reasons.

Raene Poisson, an artifact technician and professional museum conservator, is spearheading the project, and has come to Williams Lake from Shaunavon, Sask. to oversee its completion.

Her job is to, essentially, go through the museum’s collection and subsequent database records — including at its storage locations at the Williams Lake Airport and at the City’s public works yard — to decide what stays and recommend items for deaccessioning.

“Things that haven’t been dealt with for many, many years and what I’m doing is conservation treatment, so I need to know what the museum absolutely wants and has time to put treatment into,” Poisson said. “We have a process we go through before something can be deaccessioned. We aren’t just throwing things away.”

That process ensures the museum’s collection items aren’t haphazardly discarded.

READ MORE: New museum staff undertakes new cataloguing project

“First, donors will be contacted if one of their items has been selected for deaccessioning. Next, we have to contact all the museums and other non-profits to see if they want an item, and then after that things go out for public auction,” she said.

“And all proceeds from that go directly back into care for the collection. The very final step is complete destruction. This last step is rare, and usually only happens to severely damaged or hazardous items.”

Alex Geris, the museum manager of the MCC, said the project is long overdue as both its off-site storage locations, and the museum, itself, are overfull.

“Deaccessioning is a necessary part of collections management, because over time, things make it into the collection that don’t fit within MCC’s mandate,” Geris said. “Our collecting priorities are Williams Lake and the Cariboo Chilcotin, and many items we have are more appropriate for other regional museums. We need to remove these items so that we can focus our resources on the items that represent our community.”

Museum staff are also being trained by Poisson to examine and identify items that may be recommended for deaccessioning, which considers the item’s history and condition.

Poisson said she will be working on the project into November of this year, however, noted it will likely take a year to complete entirely.

So far, she added, the two deaccessioning meetings between museum staff, members and directors have been positive.

“We’re still looking for two or three members from the public to be a part of the meetings,” she said.

“Someone with an interest in history, or anyone concerned about things, potentially, being deaccessioned. We want to help people understand and to be a part of it.”

Poisson noted she thoroughly enjoys museum work and this Red Cross Project at the MCC.

“We get to learn about new things, and I can show all my coworkers about everything I know because they get excited about it, too,” she said.

One thing of note, she said, is the museum is not allowed to give items directly back to the public as items need to go through the correct processes before being deaccessioned.

She added it is a long, complex process, and details of MCC’s deaccessioning policy can be found in their Collections Policy available on its website.

If anyone is interested in being a part of the committee, they can e-mail the MCC at mccoffice@telus.net.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Raene Poisson, artifact technician and professional museum conservator, is spearheading the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin’s deaccessioning project — part of an undertaking within its larger Red Cross Relocation and Restoration Project. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Previous story
15 late summer heat records broken across B.C.

Just Posted

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 13 to 19

International Talk Like a Pirate Day, Celiac Awareness Day, Roald Dahl Day all coming up this week

Museum making space through deaccessioning project

The project is part of the museum’s larger Red Cross Relocation and Restoration Project

Williams Lake Dry Grad 2020 raffle winners announced

Raffle sold out, said Dry Grad co-chair Lee-Ann Lainchbury

Quesnel RCMP seize “disturbing” weapon collection during raid

Police also found drugs, silencers and $45,000 in cash

CRD board asks staff to research dangerous dog, animal control bylaw

Present noise bylaw includes dogs, but not in all electoral areas

B.C. records 132 more COVID-19 cases, one in long-term care

Down slightly from single-day record of 139 Thursday

Unlucky 7: Raptors eliminated from NBA playoffs after 92-87 loss to Celtics

Toronto sees run as league champs come to an end

IIO probes shooting after officer pepper-sprayed, assaulted outside Abbotsford Cabela’s

People in area report hearing loud bangs; suspects in custody, police say

Interior Health records three more COVID-19 cases

Fifteen cases are currently active and hospitalizations remain at zero

Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires in B.C. also causing haze

Questions raised over lack of driver rebate as ICBC reports $329.5M in pandemic savings

Attorney General David Eby says law now requires any surplus to benefit drivers

Victoria mother convicted in baby’s murder seeks new trial, claims juror was biased

Kaela Janine Mehl convicted of murdering 18-month-old daughter in 2017

Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check investigation faces third lawsuit

Lawsuit calls the actions of Const. Lacey Browning and the RCMP reckless, arrogant, high-handed and abusive

Two B.C. Kittens in need medical support after falling from highrises

BC SPCA starts fundraising for kittens in Victoria and Vancouver

Most Read