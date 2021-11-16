Mounties make arrests, issue warrants for others after rash of crime in lakecity

7 vehicles were stolen and there were 18 attempted thefts in the past week in Williams Lake

Williams Lake RCMP are looking for Dean Orden Otis Mecham, 31, (left) and Orry Wickstrand, 35, in connection with a spike in crime in Williams Lake since Nov. 7. The Williams Lake RCMP is asking members of the public to not approach these individuals, and instead contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca. (RCMP handout)

Williams Lake RCMP say they targetted five prolific offenders in response to a spike in auto theft in the city over the past week.

Since Nov. 7, 2021, the Williams Lake RCMP responded to seven reports of stolen vehicles, and 18 attempted thefts of vehicles, prompting police to release information on the suspects and provide images of two of whom have warrants for their arrest.

Orry Wickstrand of Williams Lake is a 35-year-old Caucasian man, 6’0, 280 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Police note Wickstrand is wanted for possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, breach of conditional sentence order, operation of a conveyance while prohibited and flight from police.

Dean Orden Otis Mecham is a 31 year-old Indigenous man, 6’3, 174 pounds with brown eyes and hair, state police.

Mecham is on multiple warrants for 23 criminal code charges including; possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, theft under $5,000, fail to comply with probation order, breach of release order, possession of firearm while prohibited, careless use of a firearm and possession of break in instruments.

Mecham made the news in August when RCMP reported locating passed out him on a stolen ATV near South Lakeside Drive and Dutch Point Road with a loaded handgun tucked into his waistband.

The Williams Lake RCMP is asking members of the public to not approach these individuals, and instead contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca

Other suspects arrested in connection with the rash of crime included Houston Sigsworth of Williams Lake. Sigsworth was charged with failing to comply with release order, possession of property obtained by crime under $,5000, break and enter, obstruction of a peace officer and driving while prohibited.

Sigsworth was remanded into custody, and will appear in court Nov. 17.

Chelsea Woods of Williams Lake was arrested for and has been charged with failing to comply with a probation order, theft under $5,000, obstruction of a peace officer and mischief.

Woods was remanded into custody, and will appear in court Nov. 15.

Two additional suspects have been identified and police are seeking their arrest as well, however, names will not be released until an Information is sworn in relation to those offenders.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said frontline police officers of the Williams Lake detachment, along with the Cariboo Crime Reduction Unit, worked the investigation into the prolific offenders.

“The Williams Lake RCMP Detachment is committed to crime suppression and ensuring a safe community for all to enjoy,” said Byron, Officer in Charge of the Williams Lake detachment.

