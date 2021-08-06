Prolific offender arrested while napping by Williams Lake’s newest mountie

Dean Otis Mecham was passed out on a stolen ATV with a loaded handgun tucked into his waist band

Williams Lake RCMP arrested Dean Otis Mecham on Wednesday, Aug. 4, after a member of the public reported a suspicious male passed out on an ATV near South Lakeside Road and Dutch Point Road at 8:21 a.m.

Const. John-Paul Peel, along with other front line police officers, attended and arrested Mecham after observing a handgun tucked into his waist band.

The ATV turned out to be stolen, and the hand gun recovered turned out to be loaded, noted Cpl. Brett Squire, media relations officer in a news release.

“While this incident was safely brought to a conclusion, the presence of a loaded firearm in Mecham’s possession, could have led to a tragic outcome. The Williams Lake RCMP is committed to targeting the prolific offenders who target our communities. In order to achieve this, reports of suspicious activity from members of the public are vitally important, and the public is encouraged to report instead of approaching themselves,” said Squire.

Mecham appeared in court on Aug. 5, after police recommended 25 Criminal Code charges including five counts of breach of release order, five counts of breach of probation, possession of stolen property, operating conveyance while impaired and 11 weapons offences.

He was remanded into custody, and his next court appearance scheduled for Aug. 10 in Williams Lake Provincial Court.

