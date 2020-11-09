Motorists in Williams Lake should slow down, drive with caution due to icy roads: RCMP

Williams Lake RCMP is asking motorists in the lakecity to slow down and use extreme caution as Monday morning (Nov. 9) snowfall has created poor driving conditions.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said the roads “are like skating rinks” in the city.

“Motorists need to slow right down and use caution,” Byron said.

The area remains under a snowfall warning, with 10 cm of snow expected to fall.

READ MORE: Snowfall warning issued for Williams Lake Monday, Nov. 9

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake