Snowfall warning issued for Williams Lake Monday, Nov. 9

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the south Cariboo at 11:21 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9 which includes the city of Williams Lake and surrounding communities.

A Pacific frontal system moving southeastward into central British Columbia will bring widespread snow to the Interior regions today.

Total snowfall accumulations of 10 centimetres is expected before it tapers to a few flurries late this evening.

A snowfall warning was issued for Quesnel, Prince George and the Stuart Nechako regions already Monday morning.

Environment Canada is cautioning motorists to be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” noted the warning.

