Motorcycle crash on Chimney Lake Road claims life of Williams Lake man

Driver may have been avoiding wildlife, say police

Police have released details of a fatal collision on Saturday on Chimney Lake Road. (File photo)

A 57-year-old Williams Lake man died Saturday afternoon, Aug. 15 in a motorcycle crash on Chimney Lake Road, confirm police.

RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, District Advisory NCO (Media Relations) for the North District said police were called to the scene at Chimney Lake Road and Felker Lake Drive at 3:34 p.m. Saturday where emergency services personnel were performing CPR on the motorcycle operator.

“Sadly, the 57-year-old Williams Lake man did not survive and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” noted Saunderson.

“The investigation is ongoing and causal factors have yet to be determine, however, it is believed that the rider may have been attempting to avoid wildlife.”

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting a parallel investigation to determine cause of death.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.

The name of the victim has not been released.

