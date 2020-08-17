(Black Press Media files)

Motorcycle driver injured in Sunday afternoon crash near Williams Lake

A pickup truck is believed to have pulled out in front of the northbound motorcycle

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating after a motorcycle crashed on Highway 97 Sunday afternoon, Aug. 16 near Williams Lake, leaving one person with minor injuries.

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron said police were called just before 1 p.m. to assist the BC Ambulance and Williams Lake Fire Department with an injury crash on Highway 97 and Fox Mountain Road where a pickup truck is alleged to have pulled out onto Highway 97 south in front of two northbound motorcycles.

Byron said the lead motorcycle driver was forced to brake hard to avoid the truck and, as a result, fell onto the pavement.

Byron said relatively minor injuries occurred and the matter is still under investigation.

This incident is the second motorcycle crash RCMP have responded to recently, he noted.

Williams Lake

Most Read